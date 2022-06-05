UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face a leadership challenge this week: report





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced massive backlash for the Partygate scandal that has shocked the nation. The Johnson government has been accused of holding alcohol-fueled parties during the coronavirus (COVID-19) when such gatherings were not permitted nationwide. An investigation into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street found that Johnson attended the rallies. In the aftermath, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party expects a leadership challenge this week and has scheduled a vote for Wednesday. Amid mounting criticism, some Conservative lawmakers said they had submitted letters formally calling for a vote of confidence in their leader, the report said. To formally request a vote of confidence from the chairman of the party’s 1922 committee for a vote to be triggered requires at least 54 Conservative MPs. It is understood that the letters are confidential, so only the committee chair knows how many have been submitted. Tory lawmakers have expressed doubts over Johnson’s continued leadership and dozens of his MPs have now publicly criticized him. So far, 25 lawmakers have made their letters public. The Times report said more than rebel lawmakers believed about 54 were set to write a letter of censure. The newspaper reported: “Officers of the 1922 executive have already marked Wednesday as the day of the leadership vote.” Amid criticism, Johnson’s ratings in the country plummeted. Recent UK media reports showed his ratings had dropped significantly. According to the ConservativeHome survey, Johnson is at the bottom of the “Cabinet League Table” of party members. Reports mentioned that his net satisfaction rating this month is minus 15 points. (With agency contributions) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

