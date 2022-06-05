Islamabad on high alert amid rumors of plot to kill Imran Khan





Islamabad: Amid rumors of an ongoing plot to assassinate former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad Police Department said on Saturday night that security agencies had been put on high alert in areas neighbors of Bani Gala in the city.

Section 144 has already been imposed in Islamabad and gatherings have been banned, the Islamabad police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to Islamabad Police, “Given the expected arrival of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been enhanced. and a high alert has been raised. However, so far Islamabad Police have not received any confirmed news of a return from Imran Khan’s team,”

“Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. A list of people in Bani Gala has not yet been provided to the police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not permitted in accordance at the orders of the district magistrate,” he said.

Police further added, “Islamabad Police will provide full security to Imran Khan in accordance with law and reciprocal cooperation is also expected from Imran Khan’s security teams.”

Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan, said if anything happened to Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the act would be treated as an attack on Pakistan.

The former prime minister’s nephew further added “Anything that happens to our leader Imran Khan will be treated as an attack on Pakistan. The response will be aggressive” – ​​the Handlers will regret that too.”

Fawad Chaudhry said earlier that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit Islamabad on Sunday.

