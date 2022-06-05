go up, don’t just go up





Albanese and his new government should consider some low hanging fruit that could improve relations with our near neighbor and ally that won’t cost the earth. Simplifying and streamlining the visa process for Indonesians wishing to visit Australia would be a good start and would make sense. Australians enjoy visa-free entry as tourists to Indonesia, but we do not offer the same in return. Loading If universities are to diversify outside of China, making it easier for potential students to come from Indonesia is a no-brainer, while making it easier for business people looking to travel to Australia to make easier taking advantage of the free trade agreement is also an obvious move. Second, the government is already signaling that it will increase aid to Southeast Asia and not put all of its aid eggs in the Pacific basket, and this is a welcome move. The view of former governments was that Indonesia was rapidly becoming a middle-income country and therefore canceled some key aid programs. The work package was to include $470 million in foreign aid over four years for Southeast Asia. It’s the right thing to do, but the reality is that $470 million isn’t a lot in a region of half a billion people. Its genuine Indonesian middle class is growing, but outside of Jakarta and Bali in particular, millions of people live in poverty. Aid does not buy influence in a proud nation like Indonesia, but it gives Australia a presence and earns respect. Loading Of the last three Prime Ministers, Malcolm Turnbull handled relations with Indonesia the best by far: he and Jokowi got on well personally, significant progress was made on the historic free trade agreement which was subsequently signed and, like his predecessors Paul Keating, Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard, Turnbull understood that Australia should seek security in Asia, not Asia. Tony Abbott’s bid to shift Australia’s geopolitical focus from Geneva to Jakarta has been hampered by tensions over asylum seeker boats and the execution of drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, and although the free trade agreement was signed in the days of Scott Morrison, he never really emerged from the shadow of the Turnbulls. The challenge for Albanese is to step up, not just show up, and back up its good intentions with concrete action over the next three years. Investing time and money in Indonesia to deepen relations will bring significant dividends to both countries in the coming decade and could also make the management of regional tensions a little easier.

