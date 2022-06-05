China Sends Crewed Mission to Complete Tiangong Space Station | Space News





China has launched a rocket carrying three astronauts on a mission to complete construction of its new space station.

China has sent three astronauts on a six-month mission to complete work on its permanent space station in orbit, the Chinese Manned Space Agency announced on Sunday. The Shenzhou-14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two lab modules to join Tianhe’s main living space which was launched in April 2021. A Long March-2F rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. (0244 GMT) with the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft, or Divine Vessel, and its three astronauts, a live broadcast by state television showed. The mission is led by Commander Chen Dong, 43, joined by fellow astronauts Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46. They will live and work on the space station for about 180 days before returning to Earth in December. The space station, when completed by the end of the year, will mark a milestone in China’s three-decade manned space program first approved in 1992. The completion of the structure, which accounts for about one-fifth of the International Space Station (ISS) by mass, is a source of pride for the Chinese people and crowns President Xi Jinping’s 10 years as leader of the ruling Communist Party. The Shenzhou-14 mission is a crucial battle in China’s space station construction phase, Chen said at a news conference in Jiuquan on Saturday. The task will be more difficult, there will be more problems and the challenges will be greater. The 43-year-old said that the arrival of the new modules will bring more stability, more powerful functions, more complete equipment. Liu, 43, is also a space veteran and was the first female Chinese astronaut to reach space aboard the Shenzhou-9 in 2012. Cai, 46, is on her first space trip. They will also install equipment inside and outside the space station and conduct a range of scientific research. China’s space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making it the third country to do so alone after the former Soviet Union and the United States. It has landed robot rovers on the moon and placed one on Mars last year. China has also returned lunar samples, and officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the Moon. China’s space program is run by the Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, prompting the United States to bar it from the ISS. Chen, Liu and Cai will be joined at the end of their three-to-five-day mission by the crew of the upcoming Shenzhou-15, marking the first time the station will have six people on board. The space station is designed for a service life of at least 10 years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/5/china-plans-to-complete-space-station-with-latest-mission The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos