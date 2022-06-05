India’s efforts to protect the multidimensional environment: PM Modi





The “Save Soil Movement” is a global initiative to raise awareness of deteriorating soil health



Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on June 5 that India had reached the target of 10% ethanol blended in gasoline five months ahead of the deadline. Making the announcement during a ‘Soil Movement’ broadcast, which coincided with World Environment Day, Modi cited a number of measures taken by his government to protect the environment. , saying his efforts have been multidimensional despite the country. having a negligible role in climate change. Increasing the blend of ethanol in gasoline from 2% in 2014 to 10% has now reduced carbon emissions by 27 lakh tonnes and saved 41,000 crore in foreign exchange reserve. It also brought in 40,000 crore in revenue for the farmers, he added. In his address, the Prime Minister said India had also met its target of having 40% of its electricity generation installed from non-fossil sources nine years ahead of the deadline. The Save Soil Movement is a global initiative to raise awareness of deteriorating soil health and provide a conscious response to improve it, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The movement was started in March by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey crossing 27 countries, he said, adding that June 5 marks the 75th day of the trip. Mr Modi said India’s forest cover had increased by more than 20,000 km2 in the past eight years, with the number of wildlife also seeing record growth.

