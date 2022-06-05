Boris Johnson’s future as UK PM hangs on the party – The New Indian Express





By PTI LONDON: Boris Johnson still faces a precarious future as British Prime Minister following the fallout from the partygate scandal as a latest opinion poll on Sunday predicted a bruise for his Conservative party in a by-election due later this month. More than 40 of his Tory MPs have publicly called for Johnson’s resignation as party leader following the scandal over parties breaking COVID law under his premiership in Downing Street, an issue that has remained in the spotlight for the scathing findings of leadership failures in an investigation. by senior civil servant Sue Gray. A poll of Wakefield voters, who head to the polls for a June 23 by-election to elect a new MP, suggests the Tories could lose up to 20 points. The JL Partners poll for ‘The Sunday Times’ puts opposition Labor at 48 points to the Conservatives’ 28 points, down 19 points from the Tories’ winning performance two-and-a-half years ago . Such a result is sure to intensify calls for Johnson’s resignation, as Wakefield is part of the so-called “Red Wall”, traditionally Labour-friendly areas in the North of England, the Midlands and the Country of Wales, who had shifted their support to the Conservatives under Johnson. in the general elections of December 2019. The by-election later this month follows the resignation of former Pakistani-born Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan following his sexual assault conviction. A by-election in Tiverton and Honiton in southern England on the same day as Wakefield is also seen as a referendum on Johnson’s leadership. According to ‘The Sunday Times’, Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the powerful 1922 Tory backbench MPs committee, will count the letters of no confidence submitted by email and WhatsApp when Parliament returns on Monday morning. Under Conservative Party rules, 54 letters are needed to trigger a secret ballot and rebel whips and MPs believe they are close to hitting that threshold. Johnson, who is keen to get out of the party scandal and has repeatedly tried to focus on other pressing government issues such as the cost of living crisis, was reportedly shaken on Friday when he and his wife Carrie were booed as they arrived in St. St Paul’s Cathedral for the service of thanksgiving on the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Sue Gray report, released after a Scotland Yard investigation that saw Johnson and his wife Carrie fined for a lockdown-breaking birthday party in Downing Street’s Cabinet Room in June 2020, laid bare illegal gatherings and questionable behavior by staff in government offices during the 2020-2021 Lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson reiterated an earlier apology in the House of Commons last month, saying he took full responsibility for what happened under his watch and that steps had been taken to ensure mistakes were not made. not reproduce. However, apart from opposition parties, there have since been growing calls for him to resign from his own MPs.

