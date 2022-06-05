Allies of Kemp and other Republicans in Georgia seek to prevent Trump from interfering in the gubernatorial race





The informal effort — which involved no direct contact between Trump and Kemp and is unlikely to result in a fixed deal, according to two people familiar — comes as the Republican governor prepares for the general election against Democrat Stacey Abrams, a star progressive who Trump said “could very well be better” than Kemp as a state leader.

Both men’s allies couldn’t shake that comment, as well as Trump’s verbal assault on Kemp over the past year as one of the most watched gubernatorial contests this cycle begins. And while Trump hasn’t specifically criticized Kemp since the May 24 primary contest, his failed attempt to lead a primary challenger against the incumbent governor and his baseless claim in a statement last week that Kemp won because of ‘obvious fraud,’ have only heightened the concerns of Peach State Republicans and some in Trump’s orbit who fear he could jeopardize Kemp and other presidential candidates. GOP during the poll in Georgia in November.

Trump has yet to say how he plans to approach the Georgia gubernatorial contest, which is likely to be one of the most expensive races in 2022. While the former president has endorsed other candidates in this cycle who have criticized him in the past (most recently JD Vance, GOP nominee for the Ohio Senate, a prominent “Never Trump” voice in the 2016 presidential election), his anger toward Kemp runs unusually deep and virtually no one in his orbit expects him to endorse the GOP incumbent.

Much of Trump’s frustration with Kemp stems from the aftermath of the 2020 election in which the governor refused to indulge then-President Trump’s false allegations of widespread voter fraud in Georgia and the rest of the country. other states.

“We worked hard. We lost. The voters have spoken and now there is no turning back. Kemp won and now we have to look forward,” said Conservative radio host John Fredericks, who served as Trump’s campaign chairman in Virginia and was one of many Trump allies who aggressively campaigned for former U.S. Senator David Perdue in the final weeks of his main challenge against Kemp .

“Over time, President Trump is going to weigh the options in Georgia and look at the long-term situation and make the right decision for Georgia and the nation,” Fredericks said in a phone interview Thursday.

While Trump is prone to act on a whim and can turn the tide at any time, the former president’s allies said he had two compelling reasons for him to stop attacking Kemp. On the one hand, Kemp’s 52-point margin of victory over Perdue in the primary proved that his popularity among Georgia Republicans has endured despite harsh criticism from Trump. Both men’s allies believe Kemp is therefore well-positioned for re-election, which will embarrass Trump if he continues to target the GOP incumbent after his favored candidate has already lost the primary.

But they also argue that the former president’s chances of winning Georgia if he seeks GOP presidential endorsement in 2024 would drastically diminish if Abrams occupied the governor’s mansion and was blamed for that outcome by the Republicans across the state, which has become a veritable battleground. .

“There are a lot of good reasons for him not to play Kemp every week for his own good,” a Georgia GOP agent said. “Trying to sink an incumbent governor’s campaign on a crucial battleground probably won’t help in a crowd [presidential] primary.”

If Trump refuses to back down, “he’s going to create a lot of enemies in Georgia,” said a second GOP operative in the state. “The establishment here is done tiptoeing around its volcanic eruptions – we showed that last week.”

“I hope that the result of last Tuesday’s elections will send a signal to [Trump] that Georgia Republicans support the governor,” added Eric Tanenblatt, a former Georgia Republican operative.

Asked last week if the former president would ever back Kemp, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington suggested it was extremely unlikely.

“It’s his decision to make. I’m definitely not going to speak for him but I highly doubt it,” Harrington told far-right online network LindellTV.

Does Kemp need Trump?

As Trump plans his next moves in Georgia, where four of his endorsed candidates were crushed by their opponents on May 24, Kemp’s allies have kept expectations low for any kind of informal peace deal.

Some of the governor’s top allies went so far as to say it didn’t really matter to the incumbent Republican if Trump continued to attack him by November – suggesting it would hurt the former president more than he would not harm Kemp.

“The primary showed that the governor keeping his head down, executing his case and not engaging with Trump was an effective way to run a campaign and I don’t think we’re going to switch to a different strategy now.” , said one of them. Councilor Kemp.

Another source in contact with Kemp’s team was told the governor had no interest in a unity rally, which local and state Republican officials have customarily held in the wake of deadly primaries — including in 2018, after Secretary of State Kemp. defeated Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle in a grueling contest.

“With 74% and more votes than [GOP Senate nominee] Herschel [Walker]this is the unity party,” the source recalled, saying a Kemp aide.

Kemp said in a speech before the primary, “We will all unite in the mission to ensure that Stacey Abrams is not our governor or our next president.”

Some Trump allies agree that the former president’s influence over Georgia’s GOP voters is waning and that any interference against Kemp in the general election may not have much impact on the minds of Republicans in the state. – including his own MAGA supporters.

“Honestly, at this point, I think Jesus Christ could be telling us not to vote for Kemp and Republicans are still going to vote for him,” said Seth Weathers, a longtime GOP strategist who led the operation. of Trump in Georgia in 2016.

Weathers added that while Trump’s feud with Kemp has caught the attention of Republicans in Washington and within the party’s electoral apparatus over the past year, he has personally met with GOP voters in Georgia who unaware that there is tension between the two men.

“I always talk to friends who say, ‘I’m going to vote for Kemp because he’s the Trump guy,'” he said.

A person close to Perdue echoed that sentiment, dismissing Trump’s revenge crusade against Kemp as “inconsequential.” Perdue, for his part, pledged to help Kemp defeat Abrams after conceding the primary race.

“People know that Donald Trump hasn’t liked Brian Kemp for over a year, but they also know enough about Kemp to form their own opinions. The same way he rode on people’s backs in May, it’s the same way he’ll roll over their backs in November,” Perdue’s ally said.

Still, there are scenarios in which Trump’s involvement in other Georgia contests could create a sticky situation for Kemp and GOP voters.

The former president’s allies have said he absolutely could make another appearance in Georgia before November to rally support for Walker, the GOP Senate candidate running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and hope of Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, the first elected in Georgia. to endorse Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and a staunch believer in fake Trump conspiracies in 2020. It would be odd, they said, if he omitted any mention of Kemp or Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, who has also defeated its main Trump-backed challenger and drew fury from the former president, at a rally on behalf of other prominent Georgians. Republicans.

“If he were to do that, it would be an affront to everyone who worked hard enough to get Perdue elected. He’s invested so much in Georgia — and against Kemp — that he just can’t – face and walk away or suddenly shut up,” an outside Trump adviser said.

While it’s unclear whether Trump has been asked by the Jones or Walker campaigns to return to Georgia before November, some Republican operatives in Georgia have said his presence in a general election could put both men at risk of having to answer. to uncomfortable questions whether he should use a campaign appearance to blast Kemp or keep talking about the 2020 election instead of focusing on issues that matter most to Georgia voters.

“If you’re Kemp, I think the best thing you can hope for is that Trump does a rally for Herschel and some of his other candidates like the lieutenant governor nominee, and just doesn’t mention Kemp,” he said. declared Perdue’s ally.

