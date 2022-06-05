The January 6 hearings will highlight the battle between democracy and Donald Trump





WASHINGTON The long-awaited public hearings of the House Jan. 6 committees are set to begin this week, promising to shine a light on the deep schism between Donald Trump and his allies on one side and democracy on the other.

The committee scheduled half a dozen hearings over two weeks to present its findings from more than 1,000 interviews, many compelled by subpoenas, and more than 100,000 pages of documents, in the hope to boil it down to an easy-to-digest account of what the former president tried to do to stay in power.

They have massive amounts of information. They questioned a large number of people, said J. Michael Luttig, the retired federal appeals judge who told former Vice President Mike Pence he had no authority to overturn the election as Trump demanded. They need to condense this and tell a simple story.

For Luttig, who expects to appear as one of the witnesses at the hearings, this story is not complicated at all. The only story they have to tell the American people is that our democracy is in jeopardy, he said. When Trump denies losing the election and promises to do the same next time to ensure he wins, he drives a stake through the heart of our democracy.

The committee announced an 8 p.m. prime-time start to its first hearing on Thursday, promising never-before-seen information regarding the multi-step coordinated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.

Whether the hearings affect Americans’ attitude to the violent assault on the Capitol, Trump’s role in it, and his parties’ continued support for him is another story. Polls in recent months show that worries about today and the state of democracy in general have collapsed and been replaced by worries about food prices, gasoline prices, mass shootings , an upcoming Supreme Court decision on abortion, a shortage of infant formula, immigration and other issues.

The Jan. 6 hearings are old news, Republican pollster Neil Newhouse said. Nothing that comes out of the hearings is likely to change anyone’s opinion about who to vote for midterm.

Half a century ago, televised hearings on the Watergate robbery and the role of Richard Nixon captivated Americans and eroded support for his presidency, ultimately leading to his resignation.

Fifty years later, however, the media environment is almost unrecognizable, with hundreds of television stations and online outlets instead of three dominant news networks and a few dozen major metropolitan newspapers.

This means that while Nixon’s attack on democracy was minor compared to Trump’s, the upcoming hearings, regardless of the explosion of committee findings, are unlikely to do much harm to Trump’s position. within the GOP or among Americans in general.

Sarah Longwell, a GOP anti-Trump consultant who frequently leads Republican voter focus groups, said dramatic new information could focus the dialogue for a while, but for the most part opinions won’t change. It’s mostly cooked, she says.

She added that most Republicans view Jan. 6 as unfortunate, but it was time to move on. They don’t think it was Trump’s fault, she said.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to move forward with a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol after Republicans blocked a resolution creating an independent commission, similar to which was done after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. She then rejected the attempt by Republican leader and fellow Californian Kevin McCarthys to place Trump supporters like Ohios Jim Jordan on the committee, which has leads McCarthy to withdraw all of his selections.

Pelosi responded by appointing two Republicans to the committee: Illinois Adam Kinzinger and, as vice chair, Wyomings Liz Cheney. Both were among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack, and both have sharply criticized fellow party members who downplay the day’s gravity or say Trump did nothing. of badness.

Trump and many in his party have lambasted any Republican who criticized the actions of former presidents through Jan. 6 and have been particularly aggressive in their attacks on Cheney and Kinzinger. Earlier this year, both were censured by the Republican National Committee, and House GOP leaders are openly working to defeat Cheney as she seeks re-election. Kinzinger, whose district was eliminated by Illinois lawmakers after the state lost a seat in the 2020 census, is not looking to return to the House.

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes nationally and 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. His instigation of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, his latest attempt to stay in power, killed five people, including a police officer, injured 140 other officers and led to four police suicides.

Nonetheless, Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and is openly talking about running for president again in 2024.

