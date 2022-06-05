“Imran will be arrested by his own security after his bail expires”





Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was still enjoying security as per federal government law after returning to Bani Gala from Peshawar, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Sana, in a series of tweets, said the security personnel deployed to protect Imran were still doing their duty. He added that the “same security” would effectively arrest Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after his bail expired on June 25.

Sana said several cases had been filed against Imran for allegedly fomenting violence during the May 25 long march. Imran will be arrested as soon as his bail ends, he added.

“A person who wreaks havoc in the country, who has total disregard for moral and democratic values, and who even calls his opponents traitors and Yazid. How can such a person lead a political party in a democratic society? Sanaullah added.

“This is a moment of reflection for the whole nation,” he said, concluding the Twitter thread.

Earlier this week, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted Imran Khan a protective bail for three weeks in the cases registered against him by the government in light of his ‘Azadi March’.

Cases against Imran

On May 27, Islamabad police filed separate cases against 150 people including PTI chairman Imran Khan and party leaders Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser among others for allegations of arson and vandalism in the federal capital during the long march on May 25.

Judge wants contempt proceedings against Imran

Footage from Safe City cameras as well as private TV news channels had been included in the case challans as evidence.

Two FIRs were registered at Kohsar Police Station following the complaint of Sub-Inspector Asif Raza and Sub-Inspector Ghulam Sarwar under Sections 109 (incitement), 148 (riot with deadly weapon), 149 ( unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service). ), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on an official), 427 (causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the other FIR, SI Sarwar said he and other police officers were on duty at Express Chowk when at 12:30 p.m. about 100-150 PTI protesters, equipped with batons and incendiary material, chanted slogans , incited people and set fire to the trees and subway station near Geo Chowk.

The FIR filed on the complaint of SI Sarwar named the leader of the PTI along with Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Nawaz Awan and other party leaders.

