Donald Trump 2024: 5 reasons why Trump will be the next president of the United States





Donald Trump 2024: Analyzing why we think Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States

Donald Trump 2024: Here are 5 reasons Donald Trump will be elected president in 2024. Review: Trump had the 2020 election in the bag until COVID hit the US, then everything went downhill from the. He alienated suburban and educated voters, which helped Biden cause an upheaval. However, Biden’s 18 months so far have resulted in mismanagement (in Afghanistan), soaring prices and fear of recession. Moreover, Biden has not come across as someone who appears to be in control of the administration. Trump, on the other hand, is seen as having handled the economy well, at least until COVID hit America. As a result, elections in most states over the past 12 months have shown independent voters heading to the GOP and that was before inflation hit the country. Polls: Donald Trump leads all GOP and general election polls (versus Biden). For example, Morning Post published a survey of Donald Trump’s popularity and in most states, 8 out of 10 likely Republican voters preferred Trump over the rest of the candidates. In theory, Florida Governor DeSantis could mount a serious challenge against Trump, but Trump has a strong base in the Republican Party to beat DeSantis. DeSantis is likely to avoid challenging Trump and instead run for president in 2028. Democrats have serious problems: With Democrats likely to lose control of Congress in November, President Biden is unlikely to accomplish much in 2022-24 giving little to Democrats to fight for in 2024. The Democratic Party’s leadership pipeline looks relatively weak at the moment to challenge Trump. So far, there is little evidence to prevent this from happening. First, the committee has a limited time to present its findings given the distinct possibility of a change in congressional control later this year. Moreover, while there may be messages and calls suggesting that the president may not have acted much more aggressively to stop the attacks, there is no suggestion that he was complicit in the planning of these attacks. The committee will therefore rely on testimony that will create unease but is unlikely to prevent Trump’s ascension to the presidency in 2024. Health: Donald Trump has not reported any serious health issues that would prevent him from stand for election in 2024. He boasted 3 months ago that he was in better shape than Barack Obama or George Bush. His only concern was weight loss, and he received weight loss advice from Dr. Oz.

Donald Trump is likely to announce his run ahead of November’s midterm elections: NBC

U.S. Midterm Polls and Predictions

