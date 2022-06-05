Saihanba is a vivid reflection of the clear waters and the lush mountains are invaluable assets: expert





The beauty of Saihanba Photo: Courtesy of Saihanba Mechanized Forest Farm Saihanba is a prime example of a “desert to oasis” miracle created by China. Today, the miracle continues as the forests of this region sustain the land and the people by producing ecological and economic value. Improved regulations and policies combined with innovative scientific research results on ecological conservation have contributed to green development in the new era, said Li Junsheng, deputy director of the research center for eco-environmental sciences at the Chinese Academy. environmental science research center in Beijing. World times. “The lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.” The claim was first offered in 2005 when Xi Jinping was then Party leader of eastern China’s Zhejiang province. It has been repeatedly mentioned by Xi for attaching importance to environmental protection and green development. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, China has given priority to eco-environmental progress and pursued a scientific approach to realizing ecological civilization and green development. In its quest for harmony between man and nature, between the fragile ecosystem and human activities, China strives to establish a framework that is targeted and adapted to local conditions, Li said. At the same time, China upholds the philosophy of harmonious coexistence between mankind and nature, and values ​​the strength of public participation throughout the ecological restoration campaign. To consolidate this philosophy as the mainstream concept, China has strengthened the ecological reserve at the national level and continued to improve the governance capacity for ecological conservation, which means that more scrutiny, funds and resources are injected into these initiatives. Projects like the Saihanba Reforestation Initiative that turned degraded land into lush forest are a prime example, Li said. Xi visited Saihanba in August 2021. Xi expressed hope that staff will continue to work hard and take bold steps to explore deepening reform of state-owned logging companies. , promote green development and increase their capacity as carbon sinks. China has the largest area of ​​man-made forests in the world, a significant achievement, as Xi noted. Saihanba, he said, has set an example in world history of ecological progress. China has stepped up its eco-environmental conservation and restoration efforts. For example, a unified and innovative model and philosophy of ecological conservation has largely taken shape, with coordinated management of mountains, waters, forests, farmlands, lakes and grasslands, in combination with a series of projects for the integrated conservation and restoration of various ecological resources. systems. The establishment of the first set of five national parks, the ecological protection and quality development of the Yellow River Basin, and the ten-year ban on fishing covering the Yangtze River are also major projects to protect and restore ecosystems. These are vivid examples of China’s commitment to putting environmental protection at the top of the country’s priorities, Li said. Bearing in mind the concept that clear waters and verdant mountains are invaluable assets, the Chinese authorities have continued to attach great importance to the concepts of pursuing long-term goals. According to official data, in the past two decades, China’s newly added vegetation has reached about a quarter of the world’s total increase, ranking first in the world, Li told the Global Times, “China is a keeper of promises and a doer, in terms of ecological protection and the efforts he has made to create a better inhabitant for individuals or any creature on Earth.”

