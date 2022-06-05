Boris Johnson ‘could face vote of no confidence this week’





A SENIOR Tory minister does not believe a vote of confidence against Boris Johnson will materialize this week, but has insisted the Prime Minister will see any fight.

Grant Shapps, Britain’s Transport Secretary, has come out in favor of the Prime Minister amid reports that a close vote by the Conservative MP on his job as Prime Minister could take place as early as Wednesday.

Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership are put to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbenchers, a leadership vote will take place . The Sunday time said he had been informed that 67 letters had been sent, which if correct would mean that the threshold had been reached. The rebels would need 180 voters to impeach the prime minister with a backbench MP telling the newspaper that up to 190 Tory MPs could vote against him. A new poll suggests the Tories stand to lose a key election test later this month by a significant margin. A poll of voters in the Wakefield constituency, who will go to the polls on June 23 to elect a new MP, suggested the Tories could lose up to 20 points in the by-election. A by-election will take place on the same day in Tiverton and Honiton, which was called after Tory MP Neil Parish resigned for viewing pornography in the Commons. Asked about the poll on the BBC’s Sunday morning show, Mr Shapps said: I actually think the best thing to do with any election is to allow people to speak up and to do so at the ballot box . You often get surveys that show a variety of different situations. Asked if the Prime Minister would be absent if the Tories lost the two seats, Mr Shapps replied: no. Look when it comes to general elections, people look at the government and they look around, they look at what you have done. Asked if he thought there would be a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson this week, Mr Shapps replied: No, I’m not really around when people judge the government by general election, rather than mid-term where that is not unusual. to see polls like this, in fact, people decide if you delivered and did good to the country as a whole. I’m absolutely certain that with some of these huge decisions, sorting out Brexit, going through coronavirus, seeing the biggest economic growth in the last year, these are decisions and actions that ultimately will have value. importance to people. Asked if Mr Johnson would win a vote of confidence, the transport secretary replied: yes he will. The Wakefield constituency poll by JL Partners and reported in The Sunday Times puts Labor at 48 points to the Conservatives’ 28 points, a 19 point slip on the Tories’ winning performance two and a half years ago. James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and a former Downing Street pollster during Theresa Mays’ tenure, said the so-called Partygate saga appeared to have damaged the Tories’ reputation among Red Wall voters. The polling expert said the main reason voters in the West Yorkshire seat voting for a candidate to succeed former Tory incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy gave for preferring the job was because Boris Johnson tried to cover up partygate, and lied to the public. London Mayor Sadiq Khan meanwhile suggested that the Metropolitan Police’s rationale for fining people during the related police investigation seems odd given the footage released in Sue Gray’s report. His comments come after he wrote to Scotland Yard asking for a more detailed and formal explanation of how decisions were made during the Hillman operation investigation. I accept that this seems strange compared to the photographs we have now seen, compared to the knowledge we now have of who received a fixed penalty notice and who did not, Mr. Khan told the BBC Sunday morning program. Asked about a legal challenge to the Partygate Mets investigation, Mr Khan added: What we don’t want is the perception that this is a rule for them, the decision-makers, and a rule for the rest of us. What I haven’t seen, and what Lord Paddick (a former Met Deputy Police Commissioner) may see in the trial, is the evidence in each individual case. Just saw the only photo we’ve seen related to Boris Johnson raising his glass clearly in a party atmosphere. I have not seen the answers to the questionnaires nor the other photographs. That is why it is right and proper that the court case should go ahead and that this be considered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/20188083.boris-johnson-could-face-no-confidence-vote-week/

