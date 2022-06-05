Imran Khan to be arrested after bail expires: Rana Sanaullah





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan would be arrested once his pre-arrest bail ends.

In a statement on Twitter, the home minister welcomed Imran Khan ahead of his planned return to Islamabad from Peshawar.

He said police personnel who are part of the security detail outside Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence will arrest the former prime minister ‘with great enthusiasm’ once his pre-arrest bail finished.

The PTI leader, who started his party’s Azadi march from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has returned to the province since it abruptly ended. The party claimed the security provided to the former prime minister had been withdrawn.

“According to the law, he has security,” Sanaullah said. “Imran Niazi has been named in more than two dozen registered cases across the country on charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos and armed attacks against the federation,” he tweeted.

How can one become a leader of a political party in a democratic society that agitates people and ignores moral and democratic values, calling his opponents traitors? he asked.

Imran Khan has been convicted in more than a dozen cases over allegations of arson and vandalism a day after he ended his “Azadi march” on May 25.

Last week, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted the former prime minister bail until June 25. The President of the PTI has also been instructed to appear before the Court of Sessions in Islamabad.

Banigala Security

Islamabad Police have issued a high alert and increased security in nearby areas of Bani Gala, the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Islamabad police spokesman said special security arrangements have been made in Bani Gala. Police imposed Article 144 in the federal capital and all public gatherings were banned.

The spokesperson said the police are vigilant to respond to any type of illegal activity and will continue to check vehicles entering Bani Gala.

Police have asked citizens to report any kind of suspicious activity around them. The spokesman said former prime minister Imran Khan will be given full security according to law.

In view of the expected arrival of President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in Bani Gala which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been heightened and high alert has been raised. triggered, Islamabad police tweeted.

The Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. A list of people in Bani Gala has not yet been provided to the police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not permitted as per the orders of the District Magistrate, he said.

