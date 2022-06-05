Donald Trump’s electoral choices: a loser targets the most winning Republican in Congress | Mulshine





There was a time when Republican primary candidates feared the wrath of Donald Trump.

That time is over. It ended last month when two Georgia Republicans targeted for defeat by The Donald won their primaries by landslide margins.

So if I was Chris Smith, I wouldn’t be too worried on Tuesday.

Smith was first elected to represent New Jersey’s fourth congressional district in 1980.

His victory in a heavily Democratic district came only because incumbent Congressman Frank Thompson got caught up in the Abscam scandal.

The prevailing wisdom was that Smith, who was 26 at the time, would serve that term and then be replaced by a Democrat.

But Smith, who is perhaps the most vocal opponent of abortion rights in Congress, built a coalition of disgruntled Republicans and Democrats that swept him back into office for 40 years.

One of the reasons Smith continues to win is that he delivers for his district. So when the Biden administration pushed this $1 trillion infrastructure plan last year, Smith was one of 13 Republicans who voted for it.

This displeased the Donald, and he issued an edict calling on Republicans to vote out 11 Republican House members.

You will have my support, Trump promised potential challengers.

This support meant a lot. Just ask another Republican House member from New Jersey.

This is Jeff Van Drew from Cape May County.

Van Drew was elected a Democrat, but in 2019 he became a Republican at Trump’s behest.

Trump rewarded him with a massive rally in Wildwood and lots of fundraising help for his successful re-election in 2020.

Mike Crispi and Steve Gray could use some love from The Donald. They are the two Republicans running against Smith in the primary.

Crispi is a conservative talk show host. Gray is a retired FBI agent. Both have excellent conservative credentials. But both lack name recognition.

I live in the part of Ocean County that is in the district. It looks like Smith has a sign at every intersection. I saw a gray panel and no Crispi panel.

When I called Crispi, he exuded optimism and enthusiasm.

He had a good run, but 42 is enough, Crispi said of Smith. (Smith is tied for longest-serving GOP congressman.)

He went through a list of causes for which Smith split from the conservative stance, from immigration to gun rights, noting that Smith has an F rating from the NRA.

That sort of thing could make for a great campaign if both candidates were starting from scratch.

But this is not the case. Smith has a huge advantage in name recognition. He also got a huge advantage in fundraising, with around $500,000 to around $100,000 apiece for his two opponents.

Crispi has an edge that most challengers lack. He compiled a list of candidates for other positions.

Additionally, his slate secured the coveted Row A position on both counties’ ballots. There will be a fourth candidate on the ballot, but he has dropped out of the race.)

But his America First list lacks one major factor: support from the former president who coined that slogan.

If Trump held a rally in a place like Lakewood, then perhaps his anti-Smith efforts could have garnered the attention needed to oust an incumbent congressman. But he did not do it.

I cite Lakewood as an example because his politics recall a slogan popularized by House Speaker Tip ONeill when Smith first visited Washington: All politics is local.

In Lakewood, politics is centered on the Vaad. It is the council of elders that interviews candidates and makes a recommendation to the ultra-Orthodox community.

Don’t miss the best of NJ.com’s editorials, opinion columns and writers’ commentary. Add your email here:

This approval can mean unbalanced margins for the candidate who obtains it. In one year, the Republican won by district margins as high as 413-2.

This year, Smith won approval precisely because it offers the kind of things the community wants, or in other words the kind of goodies that were in that infrastructure bill.

Compared to such literally concrete elements, the words of a former president mean little at the ballot box.

That’s especially true when those words are what Trump said when targeting Smith and the other Republicans who displeased him.

Saving America starts with saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts and known losers, Trump said at the time.

Known losers? Trump lost an election in 2020. Smith hasn’t lost since 1978.

One of them is the loser.

Well, see which Tuesday.

More: Recent Paul Mulshine Columns

Paul Mulshine can be contacted at [email protected]

Follow him on Twitter @Mulshine. Find NJ.com Opinion on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/opinion/2022/06/trumps-election-picks-will-another-one-bite-the-dust-mulshine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos