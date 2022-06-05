Multiple rallies held across UK to mark 33rd anniversary of Tiananmen Square Massacre – ThePrint – ANIFeed





London [UK]June 5 (ANI): A number of rallies were held in London and across Britain to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Saturday. In London, the “Unite for Democracy” rally was held in Whitehall, opposite 10 Downing Street from 4 to 5.30 p.m. The rally was organized by Democracy for Hong Kong, Hong Kong Aid, Hong Kong Liberty, Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong, Hong Kong Assistance and Resettlement Community and Hongkongers in Britain. It was supported by the World Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities, Stop Uyghur Genocide, Free Tibet and World Uyghur Congress. Leading campaigners Nathan Law, Finn Lau, Simon Cheng, Benedict Rogers and Luke de Pulford addressed the rally. In the evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., there was a candlelight vigil in front of the Chinese Embassy in London. This year, the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre in London has drawn the biggest protesters with speakers from different persecuted communities and their supporters since it began 33 years ago. Nathan Law, a former member of the Legislative Council, spoke on the occasion and said that students, intellectuals and workers lost their lives 33 years ago fighting for democracy and that even now the people in Hong Kong, Tibet and East Turkestan want democracy and accountability in China. . But the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi Jinping supports the army in Myanmar, the Taliban in Afghanistan and supports Russia. Ben Rogers, Hong Kong Watch, speaking of the Tiananmen Massacre, compared it to the war in Ukraine and said it was a war between dictatorship and democracy, authoritarianism and freedom. He came with a yellow umbrella as a symbol of solidarity with Hong Kong. He said now people in Hong Kong don’t have freedom of speech and peaceful protest, they had it, so people in the UK, who have that freedom, have to use it to support the people from Hong Kong. Tsering Passang (Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities) said, “Participating in today’s protest is a true demonstration of our solidarity and support – from the Tibetan people – to Chinese friends in mainland China, in Hong Kong and around the world for their pursuit of freedom, justice and democracy. He said, “We in the free world must remind Western political and business leaders who are supporters of the CCP regime that they must not forget their fundamental values ​​and principles – universal human rights – for short-term gains by working with Chinese authoritarian rule. regime.” Protests that began on April 15 were forcibly suppressed on June 4 when a Chinese military crackdown led to a massacre of students protesting for democratic reforms in various major cities across China. Victims of the 1989 massacre are still waiting for justice because responsibility for the tragedy has never been determined. (ANI) This report is generated automatically from the ANI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/world/several-rallies-organized-across-uk-to-mark-33rd-anniversary-of-tiananmen-square-massacre/984661/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos