Greek foreign leader says Turkey will raise danger level





ATHENS — Turkey, seeing the European Union give a half-hearted response to Greece’s antagonism, is likely to become bolder and more bellicose over the summer, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said. This includes further violations of Greek airspace by sending fighter jets over the Greek islands as NATO, the so-called defense alliance to which the two belong, looks the other way. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also demanded that Greece withdraw its troops from the Aegean islands near the Turkish coast, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne which he does not recognize unless invoked to his advantage. The belligerent Turkish leader said it would be cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime borders 12 miles away and his speech grew harsher and even snide despite cutting off his conversation with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Dendias also said he believed Erdogan, facing a re-election campaign in 2023 with soaring inflation, would step up revisionism in what some analysts said was a game for his conservative base to divert attention. of the sad economy. Dendias said Erdogan’s populist rants sounded compelling to his audience, but there was a danger they could become real and lead to conflict, accidental or otherwise, the foreign leader told the Parapolitika newspaper, according to reports. excerpts published in the official Athens-Macedonia News. Agency (AMNA.) We show on the maps the evidence of Turkish aggression, we don’t paint the maps of the Aegean Sea, changing the borders according to the whim of the moment, he said. Actions that would have been simply ridiculous, if they weren’t so dangerous.

