Luhut Pandjaitan gets new tasks from Jokowi to overcome Java-Bali cooking oil control





THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has again received a new mission from President Jokowi (Joko Widodo). Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan was tasked to manage the cooking oil control specifically for the Java-Bali region. He said the task was passed on by Jokowi during a restricted cabinet meeting two weeks ago. This was conveyed by Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during a press conference on cooking oil policy in Jakarta held virtually, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. “I was tasked by the President in a restricted meeting to help manage cooking oil control specifically for the Java-Bali region with other K/Ls (ministry/institutions) to control the price of this cooking oil,” he said. Also Read: Trillion Rupee Abandoned Assets, Majalengka Slum Top Pool Markets Not Maintained

On this occasion, Luhut pointed out that the issue of cooking oil cannot be separated from the global situation, especially the Russian-Ukrainian invasion, which caused a rise in food and energy prices. . Many countries, Luhut said, are currently experiencing high rates of inflation. Many are also struggling to cope with rising global food prices. “We are lucky that we can still overcome this problem until today,” he said. Luhut said that under uncertain global conditions, cooking oil price controls were not easy to implement. Editor: Hire Fauziah Key words Last

