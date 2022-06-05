Michael Cohen overstated role in Trump Org prosecutors’ investigation: Prosecutors





The Fixers 15 minutes are up.

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has made misleading claims exaggerating his role in Manhattan prosecutors’ case against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, prosecutors say.

And Cohen’s credibility issue may also have played a role in Manhattan DA Alvin Braggs’ highly controversial decision to drop the suit against Trump himself.

Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan in 2018. (Alec Tabak/New York Daily News)

Based on the motions, it seems unlikely the prosecutor will ever use Cohen as a witness against Weisselberg, said Daniel R. Alonso, former deputy to former Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance.

But could he be a witness against Trump? Alonso asked. For starters, he has massive credibility issues, not only because he’s lied in the past and been convicted of it, but also because he has strong reasons to see Trump fall.

Part of the problem is Cohens’ comments to the Daily News in November that he played a key role in the investigation of prosecutors from the Trump Org and Weisselberg, its chief financial officer. Cohen lamented that his cooperation did not buy time on his three-year federal prison sentence for lying to Congress and an assortment of financial crimes.

Although they provided over 400 hours of testimony that led to 18 different investigations, including tax returns (Trumps), including indictments against Weisselberg and others, they basically led me door to door, Cohen told The News.

Cohens’ alleged role in the Trump investigation has become a central argument in efforts to have the indictment against Weisselberg thrown out.

Lawyers for Weisselberg argue that Cohen’s role in the investigation cannot be understated, describing him as a vengeful witness who tainted prosecutors’ case.

President-elect Donald Trump stands in front of Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Org at Trump Tower in 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The prosecutor effectively embedded Mr. Cohen into his ranks like a veritable orchard of tainted fruit, involving him in the prosecution from inception to indictment (and beyond), attorney Mary Mulligan in January.

A few years after his cooperation, prosecutors from top to bottom, including DA Vance himself, thanked Mr. Cohen for his cooperation, Mulligan said.

But Cohens’ statement to The News was not true, prosecutors said in a May 24 court filing.

Trump’s former consigliere is not on the prosecution team, never testified before the grand jury, and has no basis to rule on the testimony that led to the indictment of Weisselberg and the Trump Org in June 2021 for tax evasion, Assistant District Attorney Solomon Shinerock wrote.

Cohen’s name was redacted in the filing, but it was clear the prosecutor was referring to him and seeking to steer Cohen away from the Manhattan prosecutors’ case.

Since his federal conviction in 2018, Cohen has sought to redefine himself as a liberal resistance hero repenting of his dirty deeds. He has positioned himself as the potential star witness for a Trump trial in Manhattan, should it ever come to pass.

Michael Cohen leaves court after serving his three-year sentence. (Lawrence Neumeister/AP)

While the prosecutors office acknowledges that Cohen provided information as part of the larger Trump investigation, prosecutors insist he is not connected to the Weisselberg case.

Reached by The News, Cohen said he had every right to believe his dozen or so meetings with the prosecutors’ office led to the charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Org.

I brought all the mishegas, all the bulls to the surface, he said.

Bragg, meanwhile, has slowed the Trump investigation he inherited from Vance on Jan. 1. The two investigators who led it, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, resigned in February. Pomerantz wrote in his leaked resignation letter to The New York Times that Bragg was making a fatal mistake by not pursuing an immediate impeachment of Trump.

The DA served as a district attorney in the Southern District of New York from 2009 to 2013, where Cohens’ reputation is less than stellar.

Manhattan federal prosecutors declined to consider Cohen a cooperator in 2018, a designation that could have earned him leniency upon sentencing. They said Cohen would not reveal all of his past crimes, as required.

Braggs’ office declined to answer questions about his faith in Cohen. He insists the Trump investigation is ongoing and promised in April to explain his decision whether or not to indict the former president once he makes up his mind.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are expected to go on trial at the end of the summer. The two pleaded not guilty to dodging more than $1.7 million in taxes in a 15-year scheme. Weisselberg is accused of receiving untaxed employee benefits as the chief financial officer of Trump Org, including rent, utilities and garage expenses at a luxury apartment building in Manhattan. The company also reportedly footed the bill for his grandchildren’s private school tuition, car leases for him and his family members and other lavish perks, from 2005 until his indictment in the summer. last.

Their attorneys declined to comment.

