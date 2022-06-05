Imran Khan will be arrested by his ‘own’ security: Pakistani minister | India is blooming





Islamabad: Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the “same security” provided to former Prime Minister Imran Khan would arrest him with “great enthusiasm” once his bail expired.

Rana hosted Imran ahead of the latter’s planned return to the capital from Peshawar, according to Dawn.

Taking to Twitter, Sanaullah said the former prime minister was given security according to law.

Sanaullah tweeted that Imran has been named in more than two dozen cases filed across Pakistan on charges of rioting, sedition, spreading chaos and armed attacks on the federation.

“The ‘same’ security provided in accordance with the law after the expiration of court bail will arrest Imran Niazi with great enthusiasm,” Sanaullah said.

“A person who sows chaos in the country on a daily basis, who has total disregard for moral and democratic values ​​and who sometimes calls his opponents traitors and Yazidis… how can he be the head of a political party in a democratic society? Dawn quoted the minister’s words.

He added that it was the “moment of reflection” for the nation.

Imran was arrested in a number of cases at several police stations in Islamabad on allegations of arson and vandalism a day after he ended his “Haqeeqi Azadi march” on May 25, Dawn reported.

Last week, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted the former prime minister bail until June 25 on bail of Rs 50,000. The PTI chairman was also instructed to appear before Islamabad Court of Sessions before June 25, the report added.

Earlier, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill alleged that the government led by Shehbaz Sharif had withdrawn Imran’s security despite threat alerts.

“These are just cheap tactics from the imported government,” he added.

On Saturday, Islamabad police said that in view of Imran’s expected arrival, security around Bani Gala (the area where he resides) has been tightened and on high alert, according to Dawn. (With contributions from UNI)

