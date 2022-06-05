Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump in another straw poll





Another weekend brings another straw poll where the Florida governor edged out former President Donald Trump.

As Fox News and other sources have reported, Gov. Ron DeSantis had more support for a hypothetical 2024 presidential campaign than Trump for any other race.

The Conservative West Summit 2024 straw poll in Colorado over the weekend saw 71% approval for a DeSantis run, four points ahead of Trump. No other candidate has attracted even 30% support, suggesting DeSantis continues to cement the “Anyone but Trump” path.

The event, associated with Colorado Christian University, is the second recent poll away from Sunshine State to show DeSantis atop Trump.

A poll of 325 Wisconsin Republican Convention attendees, reported by WisPolitics.com, saw DeSantis earn 38% of the vote in a hypothetical 2024 GOP field that included more than two dozen potential candidates.

Trump got 32% of the vote. Only 43% of poll respondents wanted Trump to run again.

While straw polls can be wildly variable, these unscientific polls follow more formal polls showing DeSantis becoming a top pick with growing numbers of Republicans as the potential 2024 GOP flag bearer.

The trend extends to prediction markets where people invest in candidate positions regarding the 2024 presidential election.

The PredictIt platform shows the Florida governor reached parity with Trump earlier this week in terms of being the most likely candidate to occupy the White House after the 2024 cycle in a general election market. In the fight for the nomination, PredictIt still considers Trump the frontrunner.

Trump likely still considers himself the frontrunner as well, having argued for months that DeSantis wouldn’t dare run against him.

I think if I run he won’t, Trump said last December, one of many quotes making the same point last winter and spring.

I know they are trying to create friction. I don’t think it exists at all. It could, you know, you never know. If he wanted to run, that’s fine with me. I think we win a lot. But he is good. And he did a good job as governor.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/529921-ron-desantis-tops-donald-trump-in-another-straw-poll/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos