Greetings from Xi Jinping on National Environment Day





The 2022 National Environment Day event was held in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province, on June 5. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, head of state and president of the Central Military Commission, sent a message of greetings, warmly congratulating the organization of the activity. In his message, Xi Jinping noted that the ecological environment is the foundation of mankind’s existence and development, and maintaining a good ecological environment is the common desire of people in different countries. Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, we have regarded the construction of ecological civilization as a fundamental plan for the sustainable development of the Chinese nation; we have also adhered to the concept that clear waters and green mountains are like mines of gold and silver; our country has carried out a series of fundamental, innovative and forward-looking works and made great strides towards building a beautiful China, promoting historic, innovative and global changes in ecological environmental protection . Xi Jinping stressed that in the new path of comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country, the whole Party and all of China must continue to be determined to strengthen the construction of ecological civilization, to commit to promoting the global green conversion of economic resources and social development. , consolidate pollution control, ecological protection and climate change control, work to build a beautiful China in which man and nature coexist harmoniously, and make greater contributions to the joint construction of a clean world. and beautiful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://italian.cri.cn/notizie/cina/3204/20220605/761751.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

