Boris Johnson ‘heckled’ by diners at Hackney tapas bar while visiting his son who works there





Boris Johnson was ‘heckled’ by annoyed diners at a tapas bar in Hackney after visiting his son Theo who was working there at the time, it has been reported. The Prime Minister ventured into Morito on Hackney Road on a Friday lunchtime when he was booed by fellow diners. He reportedly responded with a “dismissive hand gesture” before leaving the scene. Theo, 22, who is the spitting image of his father Boris, no longer works at the restaurant and left shortly after his visit – although his heckled father is unrelated to his own departure. A source told the Daily mail “Boris had a good lunch,” but that soon changed after diners started heckling him. He brushed his finger against the customers when he was booed. It was horrible, it just created an unpleasant atmosphere.” READ MORE:Boris Johnson is booed by the crowd as he arrives in St Paul for the Queen’s Jubilee service





(Image: HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Morito is a Spanish tapas bar inspired by Spanish and North African dishes and first opened in Hackney in 2016. The tapas bar has received rave reviews online. One person wrote: “Delicious food, friendly service and fantastic atmosphere. Couldn’t fault this place.” Another satisfied reviewer described it as one of the best in London. However, Boris’ trip to the restaurant could have tainted his own glowing review. It comes after the Prime Minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, were booed outside St Paul’s Cathedral during the Queen’s Jubilee Thanksgiving service on Friday June 3. The couple were initially greeted with cheers before loud boos were heard as they ascended the steps of the cathedral. They seemed indifferent, however, and continued to smile and nod as they entered the cathedral for the special service. Downing Street declined to comment after being contacted by the Daily Mail. The publication also said it approached Boris’ son Theo for comment.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/east-london-news/boris-johnson-heckled-diners-hackney-24148345 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

