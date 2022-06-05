President Jokowi attends his Quran teacher’s child wedding in Sukoharjo





Sukoharjo, – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended a wedding reception for the son of his Quran teacher in Gentan area, Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java on Sunday (5/6). On-site surveillance, President Jokowi arrived at the reception area of ​​the Graha Setyowati building at 09:38 WIB using an Alphard vehicle with the number 1 of the Indonesian police. At the wedding ceremony of Muhammad Abdun Nur Asy-Sya’bani and Ayu Aulya Kalimin, Jokowi was present accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. Both are on site only about 10 minutes away. Jokowi wears a black suit and Iriana wears a purple kebaya. Upon arrival, they immediately took photos with the parents of the bride and groom. Additionally, a number of guests also had the opportunity to capture photo moments with Iriana Jokowi. Meanwhile, the groom is the son of Abdul Karim. Until now, Abdul Karim or colloquially known as Gus Karim is a Quran teacher for President Joko Widodo and his family. On this occasion, he also saw Jokowi’s younger brother, Idayati, who recently married Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman. He said Jokowi’s arrival at the wedding was because Jokowi and Gus Karim had a close relationship. “If he is indeed the spiritual master of Pak Jokowi,” he said. Asked about Anwar’s absence from accompanying Idayati, he said, because Anwar is currently in Jakarta. “You’re done playing, you’re tired bro. I’m going back to Solo, you’re going to Jakarta,” he said. (ant/toz)

