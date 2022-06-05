Prime Minister Modi will virtually launch the global initiative “LiFE Movement” today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a global “Movement for a Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE)” initiative on Sunday at 6 p.m. via video conference. According to the PMO, the launch will launch the “LiFE Global Call for Papers” inviting ideas and suggestions from scholars, universities and research institutes, etc. to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organizations around the world to adopt an environmentally friendly way of life. The Prime Minister will also deliver a keynote address during the programme. The program will also see the participation of Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Lord Nicholas Stern, climate economist; Professor Cass Sunstein, author of Nudge Theory; Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and President of the World Resources Institute; Inger Andersen, Global Head of UNEP; UNDP Global Head Achim Steiner and World Bank President David Malpass, among others. The idea of ​​LiFE was introduced by the Prime Minister at the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow last year. The idea promotes an eco-friendly lifestyle that focuses on “conscious and deliberate use” instead of “reckless and destructive consumption”. Recently, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022, Prime Minister Modi introduced the “P3 (Pro-Planet People)” movement which highlights India’s climate change commitments. He highlighted the challenges that our way of life poses to the climate. “Throw away culture and consumerism have compounded the climate challenge. It is imperative to move quickly from the current take-make-use-throw away economy to a circular economy,” he said. At COP 26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Modi announced that India has set a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2070. India has also updated its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) which are to be fulfilled by 2030. His new commitment included increasing the country’s installed renewable capacity to 500 GW, meeting 50% of its energy needs from non-fossil fuel sources. At COP 21 in Paris, India made similar ambitious announcements and aimed to reduce economy-wide emissions intensity by 33-35% below 2005 levels by 2030. In August, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced that the country had installed 100 GW of renewable energy capacity. While this is a significant milestone, India is on track to only reach around two-thirds of its projected renewable energy target of 175 GW of installation by 2022. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

