Trump criminal case evidence surges, experts say amid new January 6 reports





Some legal experts say the evidence supporting a possible criminal case against Donald Trump is mounting as new revelations about January 6, 2021 and the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results continue down.

Hundreds of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol early last year after the then-president urged them to march to the federal legislative building and “fight like hell”. The riot came after Trump spent months claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent, as he and some of his top administration officials tried to undo President Joe Biden’s victory.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported on Friday that Marc Short, chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, had warned the Secret Service that he feared Trump could turn on his administration official n ° 2 and that there may be a security risk on January 6. Many Trump supporters then chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and threatened his life as they attacked the Capitol. Trump continued to tweet criticism of Pence even as rioters breached the federal legislative building.

On Thursday, CNN reported Jan. 6 text messages from a number of prominent Republican lawmakers and officials urging Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to convince the then-president to call on the rioters to end the violence. More than a dozen of those people told CNN they still believed Trump could have stopped the onslaught immediately.

Legal analysts have weighed in on new details regarding Jan. 6 and Trump’s behavior surrounding the events of that day.

This adds to the criminal case in at least two ways:

1. The trumps that ignited Pence on Jan. 6 had the predictable and likely outcome of threatening Pence’s security.

2. The Pences team felt the pressure. I resisted it. But I felt it. https://t.co/T74aAk1Nf0

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 3, 2022

Ryan Goodman, a New York University Law School professor and former special counsel for the Defense Department’s general counsel, said reporting on Short’s concerns for Pence’s safety “adds to the criminal case in at least two ways”.

“1. The fact that Trump turned on Pence on January 6 had the result – foreseeable and likely – of threatening Pence’s safety,” Goodman wrote on Twitter. “2. Pence’s team felt the pressure. They resisted it. But they felt it.”

The revelations that people at Pence feared a physical threat from him starting on 1/5 is clear evidence of TRUMP’s mindset. Worst Meadows Texts Show Trump Doesn’t Care About Pence on 1/6; this shows that Trump must have at least been aware of the threat and in advance.

— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 3, 2022

Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, said reports about Pence’s chief of staff’s concerns indicated Trump’s “state of mind.”

“The revelations that people at Pence feared a physical threat from him starting on 1/5 is clear evidence of TRUMP’s mindset. Meadows’ worst texts show Trump doesn’t care about Pence on 6/1 ; it shows that Trump must have at least known about the threat and in advance,” Hitman posted on Twitter.

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, argued that the Republicans’ text at Meadows and their lingering belief that the former president could have stopped the riot shows that “Trump amounts to treason.”

“It’s federal code. Treason is defined as someone who swears allegiance to the United States and then starts war against the United States,” Kirschner told The Stephanie Miller Show Friday. “That’s what Donald Trump did at a minimum.” The legal expert argued that Trump did not “call off” the attack because he “initiated” the riot.

Legal experts say the evidence supporting a criminal case against former President Donald Trump is mounting. Above, Trump speaks to supporters near the White House on January 6, 2021, just before hundreds of people stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under former President Barack Obama, told HBO Realtime With Bill Maher on Friday that he believed Trump and other senior administration officials would be indicted.

“Because of what we know of what great journalists have done, leaks that have come from the January 6 committee, if you show me that Donald Trump was involved in the effort to, in essence, foment a coup ‘State, and you can show the requisite intent, he should be charged,’ Holder said.

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The former president continues to deny any wrongdoing related to the Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He insists Biden’s victory was fraudulent, despite no evidence to back up the allegation. . On the contrary, dozens of legal challenges to the election have failed in state and federal courts. Even Trump-appointed judges have spoken out against the lawsuits.

Former Trump Attorney General William Barr, who was widely considered a loyal cabinet minister, has repeatedly said there is “no evidence” to support the former president’s claims. He wrote in his memoir that he told Trump directly that the allegations were “bullish*t” and that his legal team after the 2020 election was a “clown show.”

