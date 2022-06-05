Ian Easton on Taiwan: Xi Jinping has problems with the ladies

According to one of Xi Jinping’s biographies (), the supreme leader has never been as popular with women as you might think. In fact, he’s been treated pretty rough by the fairer sex all his life, and it’s probably traumatized him.

This may explain why he sometimes seems too eager to show off his strong, masculine features. Few world leaders choose to spend as much time as Xi dressed in camouflage, visiting troops and presiding over massive military parades. Under his leadership, China is experiencing a remarkable buildup of nuclear weapons and a ridiculous amount of slashing against Taiwan.

Although speculative, Beijing’s wolf-warrior diplomacy could be a sign that its leader suffers from a tragic inferiority complex. All the warning signs are there. Xi is exceptionally aggressive, insecure, and uncomfortable comparing himself to others (like Winnie-the-Pooh). Objectively speaking, Xi is an accomplished and powerful man. He has nothing to be ashamed of (other than his multiple crimes against humanity), but he apparently feels totally inadequate on the world stage. To better understand why, let’s look at all the relationship disappointments he faced.

You see, Xi’s mother, Qi Xin (), ignored him as a child. His work at the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Party School required almost all of his time. Xi was raised primarily by his stay-at-home dad, Xi Zhongxun (), who probably wasn’t the best role model a boy could have. When Xi’s father was a teenager, he was convicted of attempted murder. He has spent much of his life in and out of prison.

During the chaos and terror of the Cultural Revolution, Xi Jinping’s older half-sister, Xi Heping (), died a violent death. Worse still, Xi’s mother publicly disavowed him. He was fifteen when it happened and no doubt very hurt.

Xi Jinping’s first wife, Ke Lingling (), divorced after three years of marriage and moved to London. It must have been a humiliating experience being dumped like that.

Five years later, Xi married his second and current wife, Peng Liyuan (). They spent a four-day honeymoon in Xiamen, then she went on a long singing tour. They lived apart for the next 20 years, sometimes separated by a 48-hour train ride between his posts in the south and his apartment in Beijing.

In June 1989, Peng serenaded the troops after the Tiananmen Square massacre. A singer-soldier, she has spent a lot of time touring PLA bases and performing for her adoring fans. It seems reasonable to assume that Xi didn’t like the idea of ​​his wife hanging out with so many other men.

Xi’s daughter, Xi Mingze (), grew up away from him. She later put even more distance between herself and Big Daddy Xi while studying at an expensive school in Boston, a decision that certainly stressed her out. Think of all those missed birthdays and school fees!

Xi also has problems with the ladies in the office. Not a single woman has deigned to join the inner circle of elite surrounding her in the Politburo Standing Committee. Is it his strong cologne or his aftershave? Women also turned their noses up in all but one seat of its twenty-five-member Central Political Bureau.

The only woman in Xis orbit is Sun Chunlan (), and she is used to taking credit for her work. In early 2022, Sun was awarded the prestigious Gold Olympic Order for handling Covid-19 during the Beijing Winter Games. This award should clearly have gone to Mr. Covid Zero himself.

It’s getting worse. According to Erin Hale, only 3% of provincial leaders in China are women, and women hold less than 10% of seats in the National People’s Congress. Despite Xi’s attempts to recruit them, young women refuse to join his Party. Women’s membership in the CCP has fallen to 25%, a depressing rate for any Party builder.

Part of the problem is that the women of China’s benevolent one-party dictatorship are upset about the benefits Xi has given them. Thanks to him, white-collar workers are allowed (read: mandatory) to retire when they are only 55 years old. Blue collar workers have it even better. They can quit smoking at 50 and enjoy a long retirement. This forces Xi, who turns 69 in June, to work overtime with his brothers to hold the skies in their absence.

Then there are those bothersome feminist and women’s rights groups, as well as the now defunct Peng Shuai movement () and MeToo in China. Instead of appreciating their commander-in-chief’s attempts to bring back traditional family values, many women accuse him of making it harder for them to file for divorce when their husbands beat them. Others want justice when sleazy officials like Zhang Gaoli () sexually assault them.

While these concerns are entirely valid, what these women don’t seem to understand is how dedicated the Core Leader is to their overall well-being. As chairman of the Central Leading Group for Financial and Economic Affairs, Xi knows the gender pay gap is widening rapidly across China. Today, there are fewer well-paying opportunities for women in the workplace than ever before. So when Xi tells Chinese women to stay home, be good wives and have babies, he is simply trying to protect them from career disappointment and financial hardship.

Now we all know that General Secretary Xi is wise, charming and charismatic. The fanatical cult of personality that grew up around him did not happen by accident. He deserved it. Those monstrous billboards on every block don’t lie. It is obvious that he has a raw animal magnetism. Look at all the world leaders willing to have a close relationship with him (especially Vladimir Putin).

Yet despite Xi’s best efforts to win love, respect and adulation, Chinese ladies continue to reject him.

It’s enough to drive a man crazy.

Ian Easton is Senior Director of Project 2049 Institute and author of The Final Struggle: Inside Chinas Global Strategy.