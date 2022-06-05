Second half of 2022, government starts building IKN

The head of the Nusantara IKN Authority Agency, Bambang Susantono, said the government will soon start constructing a mega project for the new national capital located at Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan in the second half of 2022. The gradual development is expected to absorb 150,000-220,000 workers in 2023. so that the project is carried out in accordance with the objectives set by the government.

We hope that in the second half of 2022, some field work will begin, especially those concerning soil maturation or agrarian developmentthen important accesses, access to logistics, Bambang said when meeting after a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo, at the presidential palace in Bogor, Friday (3/6).





Then, he continued, several roads to infrastructure will also be built in the hope that by 2023 the government will start building at a scale that has been targeted.

President Jokowi, Bambang said, also called for the implementation and development planning in various multi-sectors to be further matured. He explained that all the ministries that are members of the transition team have started working to carry out various consolidations and coordinations so that later the objectives to be achieved in 2023 and 2024 can be achieved properly.





Impressed though speeding, Bambang assured that the development of Nusantara IKN will always be mindful of environmental and social conditions. Moreover, his party will always involve the local community in this mega project.

The government, he said, will also ensure that land and forest conversion issues are implemented in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. So that the desire to create a green, smart, inclusive and sustainable city can be realized in the Nusantara IKN.





realistic target

Urban planning observer Nirwono Yoga said the government must have fairly realistic goals in the development of IKN Nusantara.

Nirwono explained, based on President Jokowi’s hope to be able to hold a ceremony for Indonesia’s Independence Day on August 17, 2024 at IKN Nusantara, the development that needs to be continued during these two years should be quality development, not ambitious.

From 2024 to 2022 what can we do? So I see there are three options. Must be overthrown, the question is, in two years what can we build? So how much area can you build? Remember that if we follow the order, there are three layers, namely the IKN with a total area of ​​256,000 hectares, for the central area of ​​IKN 56,000 hectares, and the central area of ​​​​the government is only 6,671 hectares, Nirwono told VOA.

According to him, a realistic goal that can be achieved in two years is to build 10% of the central government area, which is about 600 to 900 hectares. Nirwono said that with this area, the government could build a quality urban showcase consisting of roads, waterways, green spaces, government representative offices, shopping malls, settlements and other important facilities. such as hospitals.

Don’t build a palace right away. It is better to use the funds to build offices, markets and apartments first. It will look more like a city than there are roads, parks, and then suddenly a single palace building, because the funds are running out. It won’t even be a showcase of the city that can be used to attract investors, he said.





According to him, it is the showcase of the city that will attract investors to want to invest in IKN Nusantara. It is uncertain whether investors are willing to take risks to invest in IKN Nusantara before 2024, due to considerations related to political conditions in the country.

He will actually be able to invite investors. That’s what I just talked about (state budget budget, why? Investors haven’t seen anything for two years. He won’t gamble with his money to build it there. We think it’s It’s just a relational thing,” he concluded. [gi/ah]