Boris Johnson faces ‘no confidence’ vote after polls show he would lose election today: report





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may face his administration’s toughest challenge as his party appears fed up with his tenure and may be considering launching the process to remove him as party leader. The Conservative Party needs 54 letters of no confidence to trigger a secret ballot on party leadership. The Times in the UK reported that a rebel minister believes the total has reached 67 letters, meaning the vote will take place, likely this week. The full count will take place on Monday morning, but the party’s backbenchers have reportedly already designated Wednesday as the day of the leadership vote. QUEEN ELIZABETH IS DOING A LOT, JUST NOT OVERDOING IT AMID CANCELED JUBILEE APPEARANCES, PRINCESS ANNE SAYS One of those members estimated that 190 Tory ministers could vote against Johnson, exceeding the 180 required. “It’s 55 per cent that it happens on Monday or Tuesday,” a former minister told The Times. “His 80% is one vote after the two partial elections”, which would take place on June 23. The Johnsons administration has suffered a number of setbacks over the past year, beginning with the ongoing controversy surrounding minister-sanctioned parties on government premises during the UK’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns. in 2020. The Prime Minister survived a similar challenge earlier this year during those controversies ahead of an investigation into the party scandal. The survey found a total of 16 such gatherings in defiance of lockdown rules, often in noisy atmospheres. VLADIMIR PUTIN BECOMES EVEN MORE DETACHED FROM REALITY THAN WHEN I WAS IN THE OFFICE: UK’S DAVID CAMERON The revelations caused such a stir among voters that recent data compiled by market research firm YouGov indicated the Conservative Party would lose 85 seats and the opposing Labor Party would gain 83. The Conservatives hold an 80 majority seats. The YouGovs poll found Labor not only made gains in areas the Tories overthrew in the last election, but made significant gains in traditional Tory strongholds, including Johnson’s seat as well than those of several senior Conservative ministers. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “The much-publicized Red Wall Tory gains of 2019 would fall back into Labor hands if an election were held tomorrow,” the pollster wrote of the results. “Every Tory seat in Wales by our definition of the battleground would be lost.”

