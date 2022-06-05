PM Narendra Modi launches global initiative Lifestyle for the Environment-LiFE Movement | India is blooming

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a global “Lifestyle for the Environment – LiFE Movement” initiative via video conference.

The launch will launch “LiFE Global Call for Papers” inviting ideas and suggestions from scholars, universities and research institutes etc. to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organizations around the world to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that today is an auspicious day for the launch of the global initiative “Lifestyle for the Environment – LiFE Movement”.

He said we are starting the LiFE – Lifestyle For Environment movement.

He underscored the need of the hour to solve the challenge facing our planet using collective human-centered efforts and robust action that promotes sustainable development.

The Prime Minister reminded the assembly that this global initiative had been proposed by him at COP26 last year.

He added that LiFE’s vision is to live a lifestyle in harmony with our planet and without harming it. And those who live such a lifestyle are called “Pro-Planet People”. Mission LiFE borrows from the past, operates in the present and focuses on the future. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle are the concepts woven into our lives. The circular economy is an integral part of our culture and way of life.

The Prime Minister said that thanks to the 1.3 billion Indians in the country, he has been able to do a lot of good things for the environment in our country.

He added that India’s forest cover was increasing, as were the population of lions, tigers, leopards, elephants and rhinos.

He said India’s commitment to achieve 40% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources has been met, 9 years ahead of schedule..

The target of 10% ethanol in gasoline has been achieved 5 months ahead of the November 2022 target.

This is a major achievement given that the mix was just 1.5% in 2013-14 and 5% in 2019-20. He said that renewable energy is very important in government. The way forward, he said, is about innovation and openness. When technology and tradition blend together, the vision of life will be taken further.

The Prime Minister recalled that Mahatma Gandhi was talking about a zero carbon lifestyle. In our day-to-day life choices, let’s choose the most sustainable options, he said.

He urged the gathering to follow the principle of reuse, reduce and recycle. Our planet is one but our efforts must be many – One earth, many efforts.

“India is ready to support any effort for a better environment and to promote global well-being. Our record speaks for itself,” he concluded.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said he was inspired by India’s leadership and efforts to curb rising emissions.

“I am excited to learn more about the LiFE movement and its potential to harness the full potential of collective action. To eliminate greenhouse gases, we need innovative technologies and the participation of all. wide adoption of these innovative technologies will require not only significant investments and partnerships between the private and public sectors, but also demands from individuals Individual actions will send market signals that will encourage governments and businesses to investing in these innovations and creating the breakthroughs we need,” he said.

Gates said: “I commend Prime Minister Modi for spearheading this global citizen action initiative to promote pro-climate behavior. Together we can build a green industrial revolution”. He continued: “The need for collective global action to tackle climate change has never been greater and India’s role and leadership is crucial in ensuring we achieve our climate goals.”

Cass Sunstein, author of Nudge Theory, said India and the Prime Minister have been world leaders in environmental protection, climate change and human behavior and that “many of us look to India for inspiration and ideas”. The professor talked about the EAST behavior change framework. EAST stands for Easy, Attractive, Social and Timely.

He added a new letter ‘F’ to the frame to make it FEAST. F is for fun and he said pro-environment activities are often fun and India has shown that lately.

Inger Andersen, UNEP Global Head, also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the launch of LiFE by the Prime Minister.

“With over a billion people and home to a thriving generation of innovation and entrepreneurship, India is at the heart of global environmental action,” she said.

Achim Steiner, UNDP global head, said countries like India served as the kinetic energy behind decisive climate action on the global stage. This includes his work with leading initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and One Sun One World One Grid.

Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and President of the World Resources Institute, also thanked the Prime Minister for a much needed global movement and conversation about how we live, consume and care for the planet.

Climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern recalled the Prime Minister’s historic speech at CoP 26 in Glasgow to lay out an inspiring vision for a new development path. “It would be the story of development and growth for the 21st century, both raising the standard of living of communities and saving the future of our coming generations.

David Malpass, President of the World Bank, recalled the words of the Indian scriptures on the centrality of the environment in the Indian ethos.

He recalled seeing this urgency while working with the Prime Minister on building civil service capacity in Gujarat in 2019.

He also commended India’s grassroots initiatives such as POSHAN, ASHA and the people of Swachh Bharat who are helping with financial inclusion and localization of the initiative.

The idea of ​​LiFE was introduced by the Prime Minister at the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow last year. The idea promotes an eco-friendly lifestyle that focuses on “conscious and deliberate use” instead of “reckless and destructive consumption”.