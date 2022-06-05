Turkish President Erdogan claims to have ‘observed the panic’ in Europe over the Russian-Ukrainian war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday June 5 that they were “watching the panic” in Europe over the war between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan said they were praying for a “swift” exit from the critical period they are currently facing, TASS reported. President Erdogan has claimed that Turkey for 11 years has been successfully dealing with “illegal migration” from Syria. Erdogan’s statement came as the war between Russia and Ukraine crossed 100 days.

In his speech at the closing session of the Justice and Development Party’s consultation and evaluation meeting on June 5, Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to take steps to ensure that “none of our citizens don’t feel abandoned”. Erdogan said they would continue to work on their foreign policy vis-à-vis Syria, Iraq, Libya, Karabakh and the Balkans, according to the statement released by the Turkish president’s office. He pointed out that they were able to make revolutions in democracy and freedom. However, he added that the promises made to Turkey regarding membership in the European Union have not been kept. Erdogan stressed that Turkey has used its “potential” the most as the world continues to face economic difficulties and a security crisis.

“Abroad, we will continue to pursue our policies always preserving our honorable position wherever there is an oppressed person from Syria to Iraq, from Libya to Karabakh, from the Balkans to Africa, from the sea Black to the Mediterranean,” Turkish President Recep aka Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkish President talks with Putin and Zelensky

Earlier on May 30, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the current situation in Ukraine. The call came just hours after Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan informed Zelenskyy that Turkey was doing everything possible to ensure the continuation of talks between Ukraine and Russia, according to the statement released by the Turkish President’s office. He expressed his willingness to host talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations in Istanbul. The two sides also discussed efforts to establish a safe corridor for Ukrainian agricultural products by sea. Erdogan also had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on May 30. During the phone call, the two leaders discussed Turkey-Russia ties and regional issues, in particular the Russian-Ukrainian war. Erdogan called for necessary measures to reduce the impact of war and build trust by restoring the ground for peace between the two warring nations. The two leaders discussed issues of ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas and eliminating the threat of mines in their waters.

Continuation of the dialogue with the President @RTErdogan. Discussed food security threats posed by the aggressor and ways to unblock ports. Held discussions on cooperation in the field of security. Unanimous agreement on the need to restore peace. We appreciate the assistance of in this process. (@ZelenskyyUa) May 30, 2022

Image: AP