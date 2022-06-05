China sends 3 astronauts to complete space station

Connect with us

Published

42 seconds ago

on

By

 


BEIJING

China on Sunday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts on a mission to complete construction of its new space station, the latest step in Beijing’s drive to become a major space power.

The trio blasted off in a Long March-2F rocket at (0244 GMT) from Jiuquan Launch Center in the Gobi Desert in northwest China, state broadcaster CCTV said, the team to spend six months expanding the Tiangong space station.

Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace”, is expected to become fully operational by the end of the year.

China’s heavily promoted space program has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the moon.

The Shenzhou-14 crew is tasked with “complete assembly and in-orbit construction of the space station,” as well as “equipment commissioning” and conducting scientific experiments, it said on Saturday. the CGTN.

Led by Air Force pilot Chen Dong, 43, the main challenge for the three-person crew will be to connect the station’s two laboratory modules to the main body.

Dong, along with fellow pilots Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, will become the second crew to spend six months aboard Tiangong after last returning to Earth in April after 183 days on the space station.

Tiangong’s core module entered orbit early last year and is expected to operate for at least a decade.

The completed station will be similar to the Soviet Mir station that orbited Earth from the 1980s to 2001.

Space ambitions

The world’s second-largest economy has invested billions in its military space program, hoping to have a permanently manned space station by 2022 and possibly send humans to the moon.

The country has made great strides to catch up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration.

But under Chinese President Xi Jinping, the country’s plans for its heavily promoted “space dream” have come under strain.

In addition to a space station, Beijing also plans to build a base on the Moon, and the country’s National Space Administration has said it aims to launch a crewed lunar mission by 2029.

China has been barred from the International Space Station since 2011, when the United States banned NASA from engaging with the country.

While China does not plan to use its space station for ISS-scale global cooperation, Beijing has said it is open to foreign collaboration.

The ISS is due to retire after 2024, although NASA has said it could remain operational until 2030.

