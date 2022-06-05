TNI chief urges WPO to be able to help resolve interstate disputes





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The head of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), General Andika Perkasa, has appealed to the World Peace Organization (WPO) to play a role in resolving interstate conflicts in the world. General Andika Perkasa made the statement following his meeting with several members of the WPO leadership who paid a courtesy visit broadcast on Perkasa’s official YouTube channel on Saturday. At the meeting, the executive members of the WPO appealed for the support and guidance of the TNI to enable them to carry out the global peace mission and install a symbolic inscription of global peace in Papua. Perkasa stressed the importance of the WPO’s presence in promoting more normative solutions to interstate conflicts. Related News: Army takes zero-tolerance approach to human cage case To this end, the resolution of interstate conflicts should not rely solely on international agencies. A nationwide organization could also play a role in reducing tensions between warring parties, he said. He added that the role of civil society members in reducing tensions between conflicting parties was important. At the meeting, WPO Vice President Bambang Hari said that the WPO, currently a joint of 27 retired TNI generals, is formed to promote insightful thinking and discipline as standardized by the TNI. General Perkasa was sworn in by President Joko Widodo as Commander of the TNI on 17 November 2021 in place of Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who reached the retirement age of 58 on 8 November 2021. Related News: National Defense Discussed by TNI Commander, PBNU Chairman Papua is a challenge under Perkasa’s leadership, observers say, as armed conflict still occurs in Papua and West Papua, despite central and regional governments making every effort to improve the welfare of communities. communities by stepping up regional development. Papua has witnessed a wave of violence against civilians and security personnel in recent years. Intan Jaya recorded its bloodiest month in September 2020, with notorious armed groups launching a series of attacks that claimed the lives of two soldiers and two civilians and injured two others. On April 25, 2021, Papuan separatists, operating in Beoga, fatally ambushed Papua State Intelligence Agency Chief I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha and several security personnel during their visit in the village of Dambet. Nugraha died of gunshot wounds. Related news: Airport optimization is key to improving aerial prowess: Air Force Related news: Need to strengthen defense and security cooperation with Bangladesh: TNI

