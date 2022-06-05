In response to Chinese attempts to destabilize the region, Anthony Albanese makes an essential trip to Indonesia.





Ahead of his three-day trip to Indonesia, Anthony Albanese is optimistic that excellent relations with the country. On Sunday, the Prime Minister will fly to Jakarta, where he will meet President Joko Widodo. Mr. Albanese said that although he had spoken with President Widodo since taking office, he looked forward to continuing bilateral conversations with Indonesia. Sunday morning in Perth, he told reporters: “My government is keen to develop better relations in the Indo-Pacific region. My conversations with President Widodo have been extremely friendly and cordial, we have met before, and I look forward to the next few days. My conversations with President Widodo have been extremely friendly and cordial, we have met before, and I look forward to the next few days. After the talks in Jakarta, Mr. Albanese will travel to Makassar, Indonesia’s easternmost city. He said it was vital that Indonesia’s contacts be extended to the whole country. It is essential that we recognize that Indonesia is a large archipelago, not just Jakarta and Bali, Mr. Albanese added. It is an important nation to our north, the largest Muslim country in the world. Trade, climate change and energy, as well as regional and global issues, will be on the agenda. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and Australia, as well as Australia’s planned $200 million climate and infrastructure fund, will be discussed. The trip to Indonesia will maintain an Australian diplomatic tradition of newly elected senior leaders visiting the country first. Mr Albanese also said he had yet to meet East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta after the country signed agreements with China. Mr Albanese also said he had yet to meet East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta after the country signed agreements with China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has waged a blitz in the Pacific, aiming to strike deals with regional governments, including security deals that could see communist military installations built on the doorstep of the Pacific. Australia. While East Timor has declined their offer of security, it has accepted media collaborations and business deals, with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull keen to speak with his counterpart. We reached out, and they reached out, the Prime Minister said. We haven’t been able to have a one-on-one conversation yet. However, Australia and Timor-Leste have good relations. This is something I hope to continue in the future. [East Timor president Jos Ramos-Horta] has been a friend of mine for a long time. I knew Mr Ramos-Horta in his capacity when he lived in Petersham in my constituency in another era. So I’m sure we can have a good relationship in the future. While Mr Albanese’s first overseas trip as prime minister was to Tokyo for the Quad Leaders Summit, he consistently said during the election campaign that Indonesia would be a top priority for his administration. While Mr Albanese’s first overseas trip as prime minister was to Tokyo for the Quad Leaders Summit, he consistently said during the election campaign that Indonesia would be a top priority for his administration. Mr Albanese will meet President Widodo and ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi. Mr. Albanese said: “These discussions reflect our focus on Southeast Asia. Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell, Industry Minister Ed Husic and Darwin MP Luke Gosling will accompany the Prime Minister on the trip. A high-level delegation of Australian business leaders will also visit Indonesia. The visit comes amid growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, with China’s foreign minister recently saying Australia sees China as a rival, not a partner. vAccording to Mr. Albanese, the region is experiencing a strategic rivalry. vAccording to Mr. Albanese, the region is experiencing a strategic rivalry. What we need to do is make sure we have competition and recognize that it exists without causing disaster, he explained. I absolutely want harmonious relations with all our neighbours, while recognizing the problems that exist. Later this year, the Prime Minister will return to Indonesia for the G20 conference in Bali. The meeting, however, could be overshadowed by the appearance of Russian President Vladimir Putin following his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr Albanese said Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 was crucial. People who care about human rights would be uncomfortable sitting at the same table as Vladimir Putin, he noted. See something, say something, share the news Related

