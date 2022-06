Woodward, Bernstein say Trump’s effort to void election was a deception that ‘took even Nixon’s imagination’

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Delaware, Ohio on April 23, 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein are known for uncovering the Watergate scandal during the Nixon era.

Woodward and Bernstein said Trump was more corrupt than Nixon.

They called Trump the first seditious American president.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein have said former President Donald Trump’s efforts to cancel the 2020 election were something even former President Richard Nixon would not have imagined.

In a Washington Post op-ed, the two journalists known to have uncovered the Watergate scandal said they thought Nixon was defining corruption until they saw Trump’s presidency.

In 1972, the Nixon administration coordinated a break-in at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. The administration attempted to conceal its involvement until Nixon was forced to resign in 1974.

Woodward and Bernstein said the media, the Senate Watergate committee, special prosecutors, a House impeachment inquiry and the Supreme Court exposed Nixon’s conduct, a contrast to Trump’s attempt to prevent the peaceful transition power.

“These instruments of American democracy finally stopped Nixon in his tracks, forcing the only resignation of a president in American history,” the reporters wrote.

As for Trump, Woodward and Bernstein said his “evil instincts exploited a weakness in the law,” referring to the 1887 Voter Count Act.

“In a deception beyond even Nixon’s imagination, Trump and a group of White House lawyers, loyalists and aides devised a strategy to bombard the country with false claims that the 2020 election were rigged and that Trump really won,” they said.

In the weeks leading up to the certification, Trump and his allies continued to claim he lost the election because it was rigged, even filing lawsuits in several key states.

“We watched in utter dismay as Trump persistently asserted that he was truly the winner. ‘We won,’ he said in a Jan. 6 speech at the Ellipse. “We won in a slide ground. It was a landslide.” He publicly and relentlessly lobbied Pence to make him the winner on Jan. 6.”

Trump supporters on January 6, 2021 stormed the Capitol. Woodward and Bernstein said Trump’s actions were “clearly seditious conduct, speech, or organization that incites people to rebel against the governmental authority of the state. Thus, Trump became the first seditious president in our history”.

Insider reached out to Trump’s rep for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

