Boris Johnson boo fallout is ‘overinterpretation’, insists minister





Watch: Boris and Carrie Johnson receive mixed reception as they arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral Grant Shapps dwelt on the fallout surrounding boos from Boris Johnson is an over-interpretation of his future as prime minister. Johnson was booed and heckled on Friday as he arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving to the Queen. Some commentators have said boos were important as mockery would generally not be expected at an event celebrating the monarchy. It has now been six months since the Partygate scandal broke, with opinion polls suggesting Johnson’s appeal has plummeted among voters. But Transport Secretary Shapps – a key Johnson ally who played a key role in his election as Tory leader in 2019 – has claimed those who value the boos are instead overinterpreting the situation. Boris Johnson, along with his wife Carrie, was booed as he arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. (Getty Images) Asked about the BBC Sunday morning program on boos, Shapps retorted that there were also people cheering and you don’t ask me why they did that. Look, politicians don’t expect to be popular all the time. You know, continuing to lead the country is a job where you have to make tough decisions most of the time. He did not mention Johnson’s decisions to attend parties and rallies in Downing Street when the rest of the country was under coronavirus lockdown restrictions. In April, Johnson became the first sitting prime minister to be sanctioned – with a £50 fine – for breaking the law, for attending a birthday event breaking the rules in June 2020. Watch: Grant Shapps backs Boris Johnson to win any potential votes of no confidence Referring to then-Chancellor George Osborne’s boos in 2012, Shapps added: “I remember booing at the Olympics in 2012, that didn’t mean the election wasn’t won in 2015. I think you’re interpreting rather too much, if you don’t mind. saying. It comes amid suggestions that a leadership vote among Tory MPs could take place as early as Wednesday, with reports in The Sunday Times the 54-signature threshold for a vote of no confidence has already been crossed. The story continues Shapps said he didn’t believe there would be a vote this week, but that Johnson would win if there was. In the event of a vote, 180 rebels would be needed to remove Johnson from office. Read more: Government promises army will not be drafted in to settle airport chaos Meanwhile, new polls suggest the Tories stand to lose a key election test later this month by a significant margin. A survey of voters in the constituency of Wakefield – where there is a by-election on June 23 to elect a new MP after Conservative incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy – suggested that the Conservatives could lose the vote by up to 20 points. A by-election will also take place on the same day in Tiverton and Honiton, which was called after Tory MP Neil Parish resigned for viewing pornography in the House of Commons. This seat is targeted by the Liberal Democrats.

