Prime Minister Modi says ‘India has reached 10% ethanol in gasoline target 5 months ahead of deadline’





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that India had met the target of 10% ethanol blended in gasoline five months ahead of the deadline. The Prime Minister made the announcement during a program on the “Save Soil Movement”, which coincided with World Environment Day. “India has reached the 10% ethanol blending target, five months ahead of schedule. In 2014, the ethanol blend was 1.5%,” Prime Minister Modi said. Explaining the benefits of achieving this target, Prime Minister Modi said, “It has led to a reduction of 27 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions, saved foreign currency worth Rs 41,000 crore and farmers of the country have earned Rs 40,600 crore in the last eight years due to increasing the blend of ethanol”. Prime Minister Modi said policies introduced by the Center over the past eight years have protected the environment in multifaceted ways. The Prime Minister further informed that India has achieved the target of sourcing 40% of the country’s installed power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels, nine years ahead of schedule. “Solar power capacity has increased 18 times and policies such as the hydrogen mission and policies related to circular economy, disposal policy are examples of our commitment to environmental protection. environment,” he said. He further cited the Swachh Bharat mission or waste-to-wealth related program, single-use plastic reduction, one sun one earth or ethanol blending program as examples of India’s multidimensional efforts to the preservation of the environment. The prime minister said the world’s average carbon footprint is around four tonnes per person per year, compared to just 0.5 tonnes per person per year in India. He said India was working on a long-term vision in collaboration with the international community to protect the environment and established organizations like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s goal of Net-Zero by 2070. Speaking on a show on Save Soil Movement. @cpsavesoil https://t.co/YRYC1vWEsw Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2022 He also called for increased awareness of environmental and soil protection and concluded by calling for a grassroots movement for the establishment of 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district. The Save Soil Movement is a global movement to raise awareness of deteriorating soil health and spark a conscious response to improve it. The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey crossing 27 countries. The day marks day 75 of the 100-day journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/pm-modi-says-india-achieved-10-pc-ethanol-blending-in-petrol-target-5-months-before-deadline/5110726.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos