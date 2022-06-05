Europe is in panic – Erdogan





Turkey’s president says Europe has been less successful in managing the Ukrainian refugee crisis than Ankara has been in managing the flow of migrants from Syria The EU and other European countries are in a state of “panic” over the influx of refugees from Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Speaking to supporters of his party in the town of Kizilcahamam, Erdogan said that if Turkey “successfully managing irregular migration from Syria for 11 years, we are witnessing panic in Europe following the Ukrainian-Russian crisis”. The Turkish Head of State then expressed the hope that the “the world will emerge as soon as possible from the critical period it is going through”. Since Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been displaced, according to a report released Friday by Amin Awad, UN Under-Secretary-General and Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine. Six million of these people are said to have fled to neighboring countries. EU member states such as Poland, Romania and Hungary have been among the top destinations, besides Russia, for Ukrainian refugees in recent months. Besides the issue of migration triggered by the Ukraine conflict, Erdogan also touched on Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership applications, which were submitted in mid-May, citing a perceived threat from Russia. . The Turkish president has made it clear that Ankara will continue to prevent these two nations from joining the military alliance “until [its] expectations are met.” Because the unanimous consent of all 30 NATO members is required for new members to be admitted to the alliance, Turkey’s objections have effectively put on hold the two Nordic countries’ hopes of joining soon. Ankara insists it will only unlock the membership of the two nations if they stop harboring people linked to the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) group and other Kurdish organizations that Ankara sees as terrorists. Another major bone of contention is the 2019 decision by Stockholm and Helsinki to ban arms sales to Turkey following Ankara’s military incursion into northern Syria against Kurdish militants. Turkey demands its lifting. During his address on Sunday, Erdogan also argued that the “The system the West has built to protect its own safety and well-being is crumbling.” He called for major reform of the UN Security Council, noting that “The Earth is greater than” these five nations. The Turkish president also said there were indications that Western countries would eventually adopt the suggestions made by Ankara. “for years” in this regard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272576395/europe-is-in-panic—erdogan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos