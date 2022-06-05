Connect with us

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seeks to revive Australian relations as he travels to Indonesia for his first bilateral visit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese brought a press full of frontbenchers and a host of high-profile business leaders on his first Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia, as his government seeks to revive Australia’s relationship in the region amid heightened anxiety over the rapid rise of China.

In choosing Jakarta as the destination for his first official bilateral trip, Mr Albanese is following a familiar flight path with his predecessors and making the same statement about Australia’s external relations hierarchy.

Whether he indulges in the fine arts of politics and regional diplomacy is just one of many tests Mr Albanese is about to be scored on.

The prime minister got a taste, flying to Tokyo for the Quad Summit hours after taking the oath.

In Jakarta he will be joined by Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell and Industry Minister Ed Husic and nearly a dozen business leaders including the bosses of Wesfarmers, Telstra and Commonwealth Bank.

“This first visit by a very high-level Australian delegation signals to our Indonesian friends the importance we place on this relationship.”

The Albanian government inherited a strong relationship from the Coalition, which signed a long-awaited trade agreement with the world’s largest Muslim democracy and forged closer strategic ties.

Yet the pandemic has prevented the economic partnership from reaching its full potential.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is flanked by soldiers in red as he walks on the airport tarmac with a plane behind him
Mr Albanese said his government was “committed to having better relations in the Indo-Pacific region”.(ABC News)

The agreement which aims to eliminate tariffs and boost trade and investment in several sectors was signed in 2019 but was only ratified in Indonesia at the start of the pandemic.

Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people hosting the G20 summit this year, has yet to crack the list of Australia’s top 10 trading partners.

Labor accused the Coalition of neglecting its Southeast Asian neighbors and promised to invest an additional $470 million in aid in the region and to work with Jakarta to provide a “climate and climate partnership”. infrastructure” of $200 million.

“The ball is in Australia’s court for business and investment”

Professor Dewi Fortuna Anwar, from the Center for Policy Research in Jakarta, said, “The road to the heart of Jokowi will be trade and investment,” referring to President Joko Widodo.

And on that front she said: “The ball is in Australia’s court.”

What will matter most, according to Professor Anwar, is the personal rapport Mr Albanese develops with President Widodo, or Jokowi as he is known.

“Relationships are colored by personalities, as well as politics,” she said.

“We noted the personal relationship between PM [Malcolm]Turnbull and President Widodo with this famous market visit.

Prof Anwar said it has been Labor governments more than coalition governments in Australia that have done the most to foster closer relations in the region.

