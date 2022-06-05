Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seeks to revive Australian relations as he travels to Indonesia for his first bilateral visit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese brought a press full of frontbenchers and a host of high-profile business leaders on his first Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia, as his government seeks to revive Australia’s relationship in the region amid heightened anxiety over the rapid rise of China.

In choosing Jakarta as the destination for his first official bilateral trip, Mr Albanese is following a familiar flight path with his predecessors and making the same statement about Australia’s external relations hierarchy.

Whether he indulges in the fine arts of politics and regional diplomacy is just one of many tests Mr Albanese is about to be scored on.

The prime minister got a taste, flying to Tokyo for the Quad Summit hours after taking the oath.

In Jakarta he will be joined by Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell and Industry Minister Ed Husic and nearly a dozen business leaders including the bosses of Wesfarmers, Telstra and Commonwealth Bank.

“My government is determined to have better relations in the Indo-Pacific region,” Mr Albanese said before taking off on Sunday.

“This first visit by a very high-level Australian delegation signals to our Indonesian friends the importance we place on this relationship.”

The Albanian government inherited a strong relationship from the Coalition, which signed a long-awaited trade agreement with the world’s largest Muslim democracy and forged closer strategic ties.

Yet the pandemic has prevented the economic partnership from reaching its full potential.

The agreement which aims to eliminate tariffs and boost trade and investment in several sectors was signed in 2019 but was only ratified in Indonesia at the start of the pandemic.

Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people hosting the G20 summit this year, has yet to crack the list of Australia’s top 10 trading partners.

Labor accused the Coalition of neglecting its Southeast Asian neighbors and promised to invest an additional $470 million in aid in the region and to work with Jakarta to provide a “climate and climate partnership”. infrastructure” of $200 million.

“The ball is in Australia’s court for business and investment”

Professor Dewi Fortuna Anwar, from the Center for Policy Research in Jakarta, said, “The road to the heart of Jokowi will be trade and investment,” referring to President Joko Widodo.

And on that front she said: “The ball is in Australia’s court.”

What will matter most, according to Professor Anwar, is the personal rapport Mr Albanese develops with President Widodo, or Jokowi as he is known.

“Relationships are colored by personalities, as well as politics,” she said.

“We noted the personal relationship between PM [Malcolm]Turnbull and President Widodo with this famous market visit.

“This kind of personal connection seems to be lacking between [former]Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Joko Widodo.”

Prof Anwar said it has been Labor governments more than coalition governments in Australia that have done the most to foster closer relations in the region.

“It has always been noticed that Labor prime ministers tend to go the extra mile to get closer to their Asian neighbours,” she said.

Indeed, it was Paul Keating who, as Prime Minister, recognized the importance of working closely with governments in Jakarta, once saying that “no country is more important to Australia than Indonesia”.

Mr. Albanese may well seek to emulate this approach on his first visit to Southeast Asia.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also acknowledged signs that the new Albanian government will strengthen Australia’s cooperation in the region.

Last week, she cited the commitment of Australia’s new foreign minister, Penny Wong, to appoint a “roving” special envoy to ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“If you look at his story, the [Australian] The Labor Party has established closer relations with Asian countries, including South East Asia,” she said, indicating that expectations of Mr Albanese will be high.

Problems Galore

Nonetheless, Australia’s relationship with Indonesia has long been hampered by issues such as concerns about human rights abuses, Indonesian sensitivities over West Papua, boat pushbacks asylum seekers and the Bali Nine executions.

More recently, Australia has sounded the alarm in Jakarta and Malaysia over its explosive AUKUS deal with the UK and US to build nuclear-powered submarines.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry at the time expressed deep concern over “the continued arms race and power projection in the region”.

The statement referred to the great rivalry playing out in Indonesia’s backyard between an increasingly assertive China and the United States, which sees Beijing as its number one threat (something it needs to stay one step ahead).

Indonesia is pushing back against Chinese incursions into its maritime zone and contesting Beijing’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, but has so far resisted a tougher line.

The big elephant in the room

Philips JVermonte, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta, said China would be the “big elephant in the room” when Mr Albanese first met Mr Widodo.

“We don’t want to choose either side when we talk about China or the United States,” he said, noting that China is Indonesia’s biggest trading partner.

“I think the DNA of Southeast Asian countries is that we want to have an open and inclusive region.”

China will not be the only delicate file on which Mr. Albanese will have to navigate during his first official meeting with his Indonesian counterpart.

The prime minister is expected to return to Indonesia in November for this year’s G20 summit, which is already causing controversy due to the likely attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked if he would be comfortable attending the summit alongside Putin, Mr Albanese said he had “no time” for the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, but noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been invited to observe.

“Of course it is true that people who respect human rights would feel uncomfortable sitting around the table with Vladimir Putin,” he said.

“I note that President Zelensky was also invited to observe the meeting, at least by video link, and I think this is an important initiative that has been taken.”

