Schiff: DoJ’s decision not to indict former aides to Trump Meadows and Scavino is a serious disappointment | Attack on the United States Capitol





California Congressman Adam Schiff, a member of the House Select Committee investigating the deadly Capitol riots, said Sunday it was a serious disappointment that federal prosecutors chose not to indict two former officials of the Trump White House who ignored subpoenas asking for information about the Jan. 6 attack.

Schiff told CBS Face the Nation that he doesn’t see why the federal Justice Department would treat former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and communications coordinator Dan Scavino any differently than former aides Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon.

Last week, Justice Department prosecutors charged Navarro with contempt of Congress for refusing to appear at a deposition and produce documents as demanded by the select committee, and in November they did the same with Banon.

The committee had recommended similar charges for Scavino and Meadows before prosecutors released the committee’s letter saying neither would be prosecuted.

It’s surprising that they’re treated differently than the other two being sued, Schiff said of Meadows and Scavino. These witnesses have very relevant testimony to offer about what happened in the January 6 violence, and the idea of ​​witnesses not coming forward is deeply troubling.

We hope to get more information from the Department of Justice, but this is a serious disappointment and could hamper our work if other witnesses believe they can also refuse to appear with impunity.

Schiff bristled at the idea that Meadows and Scavino managed to assert to the Justice Department that the subpoenas targeting them were looking for documents protected by executive privilege.

They’ve both been on the campaign trail, they both have documents they could offer, none of that is protected by privilege, said Schiff, who is one of seven Democrats on the select committee of nine members.

Show host Margaret Brennan asked Schiff if the panel could call former Trump vice president Mike Pence to testify when a series of public hearings into the Jan. 6 attack begin. Thursday evening.

Pences chief of staff Marc Short had warned the Secret Service that his boss could be at risk if opponents of Joe Bidens’ presidential victory enact plans to block Congressional certification of the 2020 election result, according to recent reports.

Schiff said he could not confirm who could testify at the scheduled hearings, but he promised evidence showing an understanding of the propensity for violence that day in advance.

Our goal is to present the story of how we nearly lost our democracy with this violent attack on the 6th, Schiff said.

A bipartisan Senate report has linked seven deaths to the Capitol storming that white nationalist groups and other Trump supporters carried out in a last-ditch effort to prevent Biden from taking the Oval Office after winning the 2020 election. .

Trump had called on the crowds that gathered in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, the day Congress certified the race results, to fight like hell, falsely insisting he had lost because of electoral fraud.

The two House Republican members of the select committee investigating the Capitol attack were censured by the party’s national leadership, whose position is that Jan. 6 was legitimate political speech not deserving of criminal prosecution.

