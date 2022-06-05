Secret rebellion by disgruntled ministers could bring down Boris Johnson, Tory critics say

A secret rebellion by disgruntled government ministers could finish off Boris Johnson as Tory leader, according to Tory MPs plotting his expulsion.

The Prime Minister could face a no-confidence vote as early as this week, in which he would need the backing of 180 Tory MPs, half of the current total of 359, to keep his job.

Supporters have suggested he is almost certain to win any poll, as the payroll vote of 173 ministers and parliamentary aides is almost enough to get him over the threshold.

But a backbench MP, who called for Mr Johnson to resign, said The Independent that the Prime Minister cannot take the votes of members of his own government for granted. Two Parliamentary Private Secretaries (PPS) have already resigned from Partygate, and rebels believe other government figures are privately ready to join the campaign to overthrow him.

It is a secret ballot, and in the privacy of the voting booth it is far from certain that all his ministers will vote to keep him in office, the MP said.

Some of them have very small majorities and will be worried about their seats. Some of them may think they would do better under another leader. And some of them just don’t like what he’s doing at the party.

It is obvious that the majority of backbenchers will vote to impeach him, but the secret to crossing the line will be how many ministers and PPS who, of course, have said nothing in public, because it will would cost their jobs, will join them.

Critics of Mr Johnsons circulated a briefing paper among Tory MPs over the holiday weekend, warning that 160 or more could lose their seats in a landslide defeat if he leads them to the next elections.

The only way to end this misery, to be heard by the British public and to restore the fortunes of the Tories to a point where we can win the next general election is to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, the memo says.

One MP said the result of a confidence vote was likely to be very close and predicted that even if Mr Johnson came any closer he would be terminally ill.

Then I think it’s time for the men in gray suits, and cabinet members will tell him it’s time to go, the backbencher said. Any normal person would quit.

Some Tory rebels believe the chairman of the 1922 backbench committee, Sir Graham Brady, has already received the 54 letters needed to trigger a vote of no confidence, with one source suggesting the tally could reach 67.

Sir Graham is still scrupulously silent about the true figure, and some in Westminster believe he may have waited until the end of the Platinum Jubilee weekend to tabulate the total, after saying counting letters was not not a regular hobby for him.

If the threshold is crossed on Monday, he will have to inform the Prime Minister before calling a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday.

If not, many MPs expect it to pass after by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton on June 23, when polls suggest the Tories will face a scorching night.

A survey by JL Partners for The Sunday Times gave Labor a 20-point lead over the Tories in the seat of West Yorkshire, one of the highly symbolic Red Wall constituencies that fell to Mr Johnson in the 2019 election.

James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners, said the Tories could also face defeat in Devon, with focus groups suggesting even Leave voters are now ready to help the Liberal Democrats overturn a majority 24,000 in a by-election called by MP Neil Parishs. resigned after admitting watching pornography in the Commons.

Partygate changed everything, and that trust is now completely gone in Boris Johnson, Mr Johnson said. Also, that feeling that he’s strong and that he can get things done is gone. I think these by-elections, the polls and local election results show that Boris Johnson is no longer the trump card he once was.

With voters showing little enthusiasm for Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, the Tories could regain their lead in the national polls relatively quickly with a new face at the helm, said James Johnson.

A former major Tory donor has predicted the party is heading for general election obliteration and a decade in the wilderness unless Boris Johnson is dropped.

Financier Michael Tory, who has given more than 300,000 to the party since 2010, said: I was a loyal and long-time donor, but I can only resume my donations if there is an immediate change in leadership.

And it has to be now, before it’s too late to avoid well-deserved annihilation in the next election, followed probably by a decade in opposition.

Meanwhile, some backbench MPs were angry at what they see as a macho briefing from the prime minister’s supporters.

Loyalists have reportedly branded the push to impeach the prime minister a plot to reverse Brexit, after prominent Johnson critic Tobias Ellwood published an article calling for a return to the single market.

Other signatories of censorship letters were branded as childish and defectors in anonymous briefings with newspapers supporting the conservatives.

This is madness, said one MP. Nasty stuff like that is the opposite of what they should be doing. They should reach out to people.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he did not expect a vote to take place next week and believed Mr Johnson would survive if it did.

Mr Shapps played down the boos directed at the Prime Minister by the crowd at Friday’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service.

Recalling the mockery George Osborne faced at the 2012 Paralympics, he told BBC1sSunday morning: I remember booing at the 2012 Olympics, and that didn’t mean the election wasn’t won in 2015.

Mr Shapps added: Politicians, by their very nature… will of course divide opinion. That’s what politicians do. This is because we argue over different aspects of the issues.

You will always have people who approve and people who disapprove. This is the goal of a free and democratic society. It’s also the point of having a monarchy, where everyone can come together and support the queen, whatever her politics. Frankly, I think that demonstrates one of the beauties of our system.

Elections guru Professor SirJohn Curtice, of the University of Strathclyde, said there were no signs of easing public anger over parties breaking the lockdown at 10 Downing Street.

A recent poll showed around three-quarters of voters, including half of those who voted Conservative in 2019, think Mr Johnson lied about Partygate, Prof Curtice said. The same poll found that a quarter or more of Tory supporters want the Prime Minister to resign.

It is now very, very unlikely that the public will ever come to the conclusion that what the Prime Minister did during the lockdown with the various gatherings was reasonable, let alone the law, he told Times Radio .

If you lose a quarter of the people who voted for you last time, then you’re in trouble.