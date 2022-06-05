PM Modi to launch Jan Samarth portal





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the national portal for credit-related government programs – Jan Samarth Portal on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that it was a single digital portal linking government credit systems and added that it was a first-of-its-kind platform that directly connects beneficiaries to lenders. The main objective of the Jan Samarth portal is to encourage the inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding them and providing them with the right kind of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The Jan Samarth portal provides end-to-end coverage of all linked plans. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the iconic week-long celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in the nation’s capital on Monday. This week is celebrated as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) from June 6th to 11th. Prime Minister Modi will open a digital exhibition, which traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years. The Prime Minister will also launch special series of 1, 2, 5, 10 and 20 coins. The PMO said these special series of coins will be themed around the AKAM logo and will also be easily identifiable by those with visual impairments. The program will also be held simultaneously in 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected in virtual mode with the main venue. During the iconic “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” week, a documentary will air on the development of the securities market in India on June 8. The National Customs and GST Museum “Dharohar”, which displays an array of seized goods, antiques and customs heritage, will be dedicated to the nation on the last day of June 11. Other notable events during the iconic week celebrations include the International Conference on Data Analytics in Public Procurement which will deliberate on international best practices in public procurement. Some major initiatives in public expenditure management and taxation, both direct and indirect, will also be presented. Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on March 12 last year, marking a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, 2022.

