Australia says trip to Indonesia shows importance of bilateral ties





SYDNEY (REUTERS) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday June 5 that his trip to Indonesia just over two weeks after his election showed the importance his new government places on ties between the two countries as it strives to focus more on South-East Asia. Mr Albanese was due to leave for Indonesia on Sunday and is expected to visit the capital Jakarta, where he will meet with President Joko Widodo, as well as Makassar in South Sulawesi. The Australian delegation will also include Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell. “This first visit with a very high-level Australian delegation signals to our Indonesian friends the importance we place on this relationship,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Perth. The trip comes as Australia’s new Labor government, which ended nearly a decade of Conservative rule in elections on May 21, places greater emphasis on Southeast Asian relations and change climate change, a crucial issue for its Pacific neighbors as it navigates ties with a more assertive China. The visit to Indonesia will mark Mr Albanese’s second overseas trip since becoming prime minister after attending a meeting of leaders of the Quad group of countries in Tokyo in late May. “My government is determined to have better relations in the Indo-Pacific region, that’s why you saw us, very early on, having two visits by Foreign Minister Wong to the Pacific,” Mr Albanese told reporters. . Ms Wong and her Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, recently made competing tours of Pacific island nations amid growing tensions between Australia and China over influence in the region, and as China was seeking a regional security agreement. Ms Wong, born in Malaysia, is Australia’s first overseas-born foreign minister and she served in Labor administrations that had closer ties to neighbors in Southeast Asia such as Indonesia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/australianz/australia-says-indonesia-trip-shows-importance-of-bilateral-relationship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos