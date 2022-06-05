Boris Johnson will face Tory confidence test, minister predicts





Boris Johnson has been backed by one of his ministers to face a test of his leadership as the Conservative Party prepares for a confidence vote.

Business Secretary Paul Scully said the Conservative Party may well have a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson following backlash from backbench MPs following the so-called party affair.

But the MP said he believed the Prime Minister would win this contest. It comes as The Sunday Times reported that the threshold for a leadership race may have already been reached. Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters from MPs are submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Conservative backbench committee, requesting a leadership poll, a vote is called. The Sunday Times said it had been told 67 letters had been sent, clearing the way for Sir Graham to potentially announce a secret ballot among MPs as early as Monday. The newspaper said the vote to decide whether Mr Johnson remains leader could then take place on Wednesday. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC on Sunday morning he did not believe the Prime Minister would face a test of confidence. However, Mr Scullys commenting to Channel 4s The Andrew Neil Show hours later suggests his supporters may have accepted the Rebels have the numbers they need to trigger a vote on his future. Business Minister Paul Scully (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament) Mr. Scully said: We may well have a vote of confidence. If that happens, the Prime Minister, I know, will cope. According to the PoliticsHome website, a briefing paper is being circulated among Tory MPs warning that the party is set to lose the upcoming election due to reputational damage after revelations about vociferous No 10 parties held during the lock. The document shared online states: The only way to end this misery, to win the hearing of the British public and to restore the fortunes of the Tories to a point where we can win the next general election, is to remove Boris Johnson from the post of Prime Minister. A former Labor MP has called the alleged coup-inciting document devastating. Chris Bryant tweeted: Whether or not they are genuine Tory rebels is what we Labor will say until the election unless the Tories overthrow Boris Johnson. The only conclusion for a sane curator must be to fire him now. The Conservatives’ electoral fears will have been further fueled by the polls carried out before the Wakefield by-election by JL Partners. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the Prime Minister during a TV appearance on Sunday (Ian West/PA) The inquiry found the Tories could lose the key battleground seat, one of dozens of constituencies Mr Johnson took from Labor in the so-called Red Wall in the 2019 general election, until 20 points for the Sir Keir Starmers party this month. James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and former Downing Street pollster during Theresa Mays’ tenure, tweeted that the results indicated partygate had crystallized historic concerns about the Tories and turned the people of Wakefield against them. With the Tiverton and Honiton by-elections due to be held on the same day as Wakefield, June 23, Mr Johnson stands to lose seats to Labor in the north of England and the Liberal Democrats in the South West. The by-election is taking place under controversial circumstances, with Tiverton and Honiton being released by Neil Parish after admitting to watching pornography twice in the Commons, while former Wakefield incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after being recognized guilty of sexually assaulting a boy. Mr Shapps, asked about the poll results on the BBC’s Sunday morning show, argued that it was best to allow people to speak before judging parties’ performance. Photos of Boris Johnson toasting staff during a lockdown departure feature in Sue Gray’s report (Sue Gray Report/Cabinet Office) The Conservatives’ popularity has plummeted in recent months following reports and subsequent confirmations of coronavirus rule breaches at the top of government. Last month, an investigation published by senior civil servant Sue Gray uncovered the details, revealing rowdy parties had taken place, with staff vomiting, getting into altercations and being rude to security staff. The Prime Minister was found to have attended a number of aide departures, giving speeches and joining in the drinking, despite at the same time telling the public not to see his loved ones sick and dying in an effort to stop the spread. of the virus. The Metropolitan Police handed Mr Johnson a fixed penalty notice for attending his own Downing Street birthday party in June 2020 when indoor mixing was banned. With Scotland Yard and Ms Grays’ inquiries complete, Mr Johnson now faces a parliamentary inquiry into whether he misled MPs by assuring them that Covid regulations were being followed by his staff at No 10 . Mr Scully, who is also a minister for London, told Channel 4 he did not believe his leader had deliberately misled Parliament, but expressed frustration with the way we as government have dealt with this issue. He added: This should have been settled before Christmas. That’s one of the things I regret, that it lasted so long.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk/news/20188392.boris-johnson-will-face-down-tory-confidence-test-minister-predicts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos