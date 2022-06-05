



Will Turkey weigh in on NATO’s new defense architecture? Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for an extraordinary summit at NATO headquarters, Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (AFP) Turkey made a high bid when it recently announced that it would not endorse Sweden and Finland’s bids to join the NATO military alliance.

Returning from a visit to Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “As long as Tayyip Erdogan is the head of the Republic of Turkey, we cannot say yes to countries that support terrorism that join NATO. .

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the two Nordic countries expressed their wish to apply for NATO membership for national security reasons.

NATO member Turkey has threatened to veto membership offers, citing Stockholm and Helsinki’s failure to respond positively to requests to extradite people Ankara has said are linked to Kurdish groups which she considered to be terrorist organisations.

Turkey also raised objections to what it claimed was the hosting of Kurdish militant groups by both nations and Swedish arms sanctions in Ankara over its military operations in Syria.

Turkish media have suggested that Ankara should capitalize on the latest NATO membership situation following previous missed opportunities involving Greece and France.

In 1974, when the Greeks withdrew from NATO military command due to Turkish military operations in Cyprus, the United States used its influence to persuade Ankara to refrain from vetoing Greece’s return. , a decision the Turks have since regretted.

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, General Bernard Rogers, had promised to help resolve the contentious issue of the delineation of command and control of the Aegean Sea and the airspace above it. ci, but Greece refused to participate in the talks.

On a separate issue, after the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, Greece objected to the use of the name Macedonia for the newly independent country and proposed instead that it be called l former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. Ten years of negotiations followed, during which Athens vetoed Macedonia’s EU membership until the latter agreed to change its name to North Macedonia.

Turkey now believes that its reasons for opposing Swedish and Finnish NATO membership are far more substantial and justified than Greece’s Macedonian concerns.

Turkey missed a similar veto opportunity when France wanted to rejoin NATO’s military wing.

In the late 1960s, French President Charles de Gaulle fell out with the United States over its dominance over NATO and removed his country from the organization’s integrated military command structure. When France decided to return home in 2009, Turkey again remained silent, even though the French strongly opposed Turkey’s EU membership. The Turkish government now regrets not having negotiated an agreement with France in exchange for the withdrawal by Paris of its opposition to Ankara’s accession to the EU.

Now, however, Erdogan is standing firm and demanding written guarantees that Sweden and, to a lesser extent, Finland will cut off their support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

But by announcing that it could carry out new military operations in Syria, Ankara has added a complicating factor to the equation. Such a move would coincide with the fact that Russia has already begun withdrawing some of its troops from Syria, with Iranian forces replacing them in some areas. This has implications for Israel, whose defense forces have primarily focused their attacks on Iranian targets operating on Syrian soil. Sweden and Finland must understand Turkey’s sensitivities while Ankara must take into account its constraints; otherwise all parties will lose. Yasar Yakis NATO countries will be keen to persuade Turkey to change its mind about its position vis-à-vis Sweden and Finland. At worst, the organization could find ways to isolate Ankara within the alliance by holding meetings in private, not inviting it to attend talks and debating issues in its absence.

Devlet Bahceli, chairman of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party, an unofficial coalition partner of the ruling Justice and Development Party, said: Turkey is not without options. Even leaving NATO should be on the agenda as an alternative if circumstances become inextricable. We didn’t exist because of NATO; we will not perish without NATO.

The prospect of the withdrawal from NATO of a country the size of Turkey, particularly given its strategic geographical location, would have serious consequences for the alliance, particularly at a time when the defense architecture of the Europe will take on a new shape.

Although Moscow would be happy to see Ankara leave NATO, neither Turkey nor NATO should seriously consider it.

In light of these parameters, the best solution would be to resolve the problem through negotiation. Sweden and Finland must try to understand Turkey’s sensitivities while Ankara must take into account its constraints; otherwise all parties will lose. Yasar Yakis is a former foreign minister of Turkey and founding member of the ruling AKP. Twitter: @yakis_yasar Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2097326 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos