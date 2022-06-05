PM arrives in Indonesia ahead of talks





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in Jakarta for talks with Indonesian leader Joko Widodo. -AAP Picture

Anthony Albanese says Australia’s relationship with Indonesia goes beyond symbolism as he landed in Jakarta ahead of crucial talks. The Prime Minister will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday in his first bilateral visit abroad since he was sworn in last month. Speaking to reporters after landing in the Indonesian capital on Sunday evening, Mr Albanese said the president was a staunch friend of Australia. “I look forward to discussions with President Widodo on strengthening our economic relations, on foreign aid, on strengthening our people-to-people relations in the future,” he said. “It’s more than symbolic, it’s a friendship that runs deep.” The prime minister is expected to stress during the one-to-one talks the importance of Indonesia-Australia relations, as well as the long history of cooperation and shared interests between the countries. Mr. Albanese will also pledge to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and Australia. Discussions are also planned on Australia’s $200 million climate and infrastructure fund. While Mr Albanese’s first overseas trip as prime minister was to Tokyo for the Quad leaders’ summit, he repeatedly said during the election campaign that Indonesia would be a priority for his government. In addition to meeting President Widodo, Mr. Albanese will meet with ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi. The Prime Minister said Australia’s wider relationship with Southeast Asia would be a central focus of talks during his visit to Indonesia. “Lately, it shows that it is necessary for us to strengthen this relationship,” he said. “We want to strengthen the relationship with Indonesia, but also with Southeast Asia, we see that ASEAN is at the center of the region.” The Prime Minister will travel alongside Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell, Industry Minister Ed Husic and Darwin-based MP Luke Gosling. A high-level delegation of 11 Australian business leaders and managing directors will also visit Indonesia. En route to Indonesia, Mr. Albanese held talks with his Timorese counterpart Jos Ramos-Horta. Officials described the conversation between the two as “warm and positive”, with Mr Ramos-Horta congratulating the Australian Prime Minister on his recent election victory. Mr. Albanese pledged to cooperate closely on climate change and infrastructure, and to support development in Timor-Leste.

