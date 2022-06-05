Atta Tarar accuses Imran Khan of money laundering through diamonds – Pakistan





Posted on Jun 05, 2022 10:26 p.m.

Atta Tarar accuses Imran Khan of money laundering through diamonds

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab government spokesman Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that Imran Khan had granted amnesty to his people. Diamonds worth millions of rupees were sent to Dubai from Pakistan where they were sold. The money laundering of millions of rupees was done through diamonds.

In a press conference with PML-N leader Azma Bukhari, Ata Tarar also accused the PTI leadership of taking money to appoint officers in Punjab. He further pointed out that Imran Khan has no source of income. No one can say how he earns his living.

Ata Tarar said that in the past, the CM Secretariat had become a source of income. 320 million rupees were granted under the amnesty program.

“The country’s economy was down but they kept building assets,” he said.

Continuing the criticism, he added that everything was clear in the allegedly leaked audio call about the diamonds.

“The case is not limited to diamond transactions, but soon information about the sale of expensive paintings and watches will also come to light,” he said.

PML-N leader Azma Bukhari called the allegedly leaked audio call a “trailer” of the corruption film. Speaking further, she said that the President of PTI hired two leading women to carry out his corrupt activities.

The PML-N leader questioned the nature of the hidden corruption by asking for rings worth millions of rupees. She exclaimed that whatever case you open in Punjab, stories of PTI corruption come to light. Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case is also before the public.

People’s charity money was also consumed by whoever called others thieves, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/654900-Atta-Tarar-accuses-Imran-Khan-of-Money-laundering-through-diamonds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

