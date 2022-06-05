Politics
Boris Johnson is clinging to his job as the PM could face a vote of no confidence this week
Boris Johnson could face a close vote on his job as Prime Minister as a new poll predicts the Tories are likely to be beaten by Labor in a key by-election.
A poll of Wakefield voters suggested the Tories could drop up to 20 points in the June 23 by-election.
A poll by JL Partners put Labor on 48 points to Team Johnsons 28 points, a 19 point slip on the Tories’ winning performance two-and-a-half years ago.
The inquiry comes amid reports that the threshold for a vote of no confidence may have been reached – with suggestions that a leadership test could take place as early as Wednesday.
James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and a former Downing Street pollster during Theresa Mays’ tenure, said the so-called Partygate saga appeared to have damaged the Tories’ reputation among Red Wall voters.
The polling expert said the main reason voters in the West Yorkshire seat voting for a candidate to succeed former Tory incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy gave for preferring the job was because Boris Johnson tried to cover up partygate, and lied to the public.
According to the company, 60% of people questioned for the survey carried out online between May 13 and May 22 had a negative opinion of the Prime Minister.
James Johnson tweeted: Major hesitations in voting Conservative: Confidence, Boris, and feeling Tories are out of touch and only care about the wealthy.
Everything indicates that partygate has crystallized historical concerns about the Tories and turned the people of Wakefield decisively against them.
The inquiry could weigh more heavily on the Prime Minister, who faces a second test in the Tiverton and Honiton by-elections on the same day as Wakefield, following revelations from the party.
Last month, an investigation published by senior civil servant Sue Gray revealed details of a host of Covid-breaking gatherings held at No 10 and Whitehall.
The investigation revealed that rowdy parties had taken place, with staff vomiting, getting into altercations and being rude to security personnel.
The Prime Minister was found to have attended a number of aide departures, giving speeches and joining in the drinking, despite at the same time telling the public not to see his loved ones sick and dying in an effort to stop the spread. of the virus.
The publication of Ms Grays’ findings has accelerated calls for Mr Johnson to step down, with nearly 30 Tory MPs calling on him to step down and voicing his criticisms more publicly.
Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters of no confidence in his premiership are submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee of backbenchers, a leadership vote will take place.
The Sunday Times said it was told 67 letters had been sent which, if correct, would mean the threshold had been reached.
The rebels would need 180 voters to remove the prime minister from power in the secret ballot, otherwise give him, under current rules, a one-year reprieve before another attempt to oust him can take place.
A vote this week on his future as British Prime Minister would cap a deadly few days for Johnson, who was booed on Friday as he arrived alongside his wife Carrie for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Queen’s reign. .
To sign up for the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-clings-job-pm-27150123
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar’s party leaves more than 50 guests infected with Covid June 5, 2022
- Saline’s softball season ends in heartbreaking fashion June 5, 2022
- PM Modi to launch Jan Samarth portal June 5, 2022
- Qureshi warns govt of toughest reaction if Imran Khan arrested – Pakistan June 5, 2022
- The Denizen Theater in New Paltz presents “Grounded” from June 9 – Daily Freeman June 5, 2022