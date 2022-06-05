Boris Johnson is clinging to his job as the PM could face a vote of no confidence this week

Boris Johnson could face a close vote on his job as Prime Minister as a new poll predicts the Tories are likely to be beaten by Labor in a key by-election.

A poll of Wakefield voters suggested the Tories could drop up to 20 points in the June 23 by-election.

A poll by JL Partners put Labor on 48 points to Team Johnsons 28 points, a 19 point slip on the Tories’ winning performance two-and-a-half years ago.

The inquiry comes amid reports that the threshold for a vote of no confidence may have been reached – with suggestions that a leadership test could take place as early as Wednesday.





James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners and a former Downing Street pollster during Theresa Mays’ tenure, said the so-called Partygate saga appeared to have damaged the Tories’ reputation among Red Wall voters.

The polling expert said the main reason voters in the West Yorkshire seat voting for a candidate to succeed former Tory incumbent Imran Ahmad Khan after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a boy gave for preferring the job was because Boris Johnson tried to cover up partygate, and lied to the public.

According to the company, 60% of people questioned for the survey carried out online between May 13 and May 22 had a negative opinion of the Prime Minister.

James Johnson tweeted: Major hesitations in voting Conservative: Confidence, Boris, and feeling Tories are out of touch and only care about the wealthy.

Everything indicates that partygate has crystallized historical concerns about the Tories and turned the people of Wakefield decisively against them.

The inquiry could weigh more heavily on the Prime Minister, who faces a second test in the Tiverton and Honiton by-elections on the same day as Wakefield, following revelations from the party.

Last month, an investigation published by senior civil servant Sue Gray revealed details of a host of Covid-breaking gatherings held at No 10 and Whitehall.

The investigation revealed that rowdy parties had taken place, with staff vomiting, getting into altercations and being rude to security personnel.

The Prime Minister was found to have attended a number of aide departures, giving speeches and joining in the drinking, despite at the same time telling the public not to see his loved ones sick and dying in an effort to stop the spread. of the virus.

The publication of Ms Grays’ findings has accelerated calls for Mr Johnson to step down, with nearly 30 Tory MPs calling on him to step down and voicing his criticisms more publicly.

Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters of no confidence in his premiership are submitted to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee of backbenchers, a leadership vote will take place.

The Sunday Times said it was told 67 letters had been sent which, if correct, would mean the threshold had been reached.

The rebels would need 180 voters to remove the prime minister from power in the secret ballot, otherwise give him, under current rules, a one-year reprieve before another attempt to oust him can take place.

A vote this week on his future as British Prime Minister would cap a deadly few days for Johnson, who was booed on Friday as he arrived alongside his wife Carrie for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the 70th birthday of the Queen’s reign. .

