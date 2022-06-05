Briefing of June 6, 2022 Quartz

Politics
Russia attacked Kyiv. He said the airstrikes were aimed Western military supplies for Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin also warned the United States against the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine.
Containment has eased in Beijing. Indoor restaurants will reopen as China’s capital sees a drop in covid infectionsalthough some restrictions will remain in some districts.
An explosion in Bangladesh killed at least 49 people.Hundreds more were injured in the explosion it happened in a depot near the city of Chittagong.
Elon Musk has backtracked on his comments about the job cuts at Tesla. After warning of a 10% staff cut, the electric carmaker’s CEO said the number of employees will actually increase but employees will remain stable.
The United States will allow two companies to ship Venezuelan oil to Europe. Reuters said the switch, aimed at offsetting declining supply from Russia, would end a two-year break on oil-for-debt swaps.
Wales have qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years. The the team beat Ukraine 1-0 in a play-off on Sunday.
To monitor
Apple’s Annual Worldwide Developers Conference starts on mondayand the rumor machine is at full speed. WWDC is developer-focused and typically includes updates to Apple’s operating systems.
This year, The New York Times reports that Apple will unveil software tools that would allow apps to add new camera and voice features, laying the groundwork for a hands-free interface. This change could prelude a bigger release next year: augmented reality glasses that look like belong to the ski slopes.
This device, which may or may not be mentioned during WWDC, is a vital part of Big Tech’s scramble for the so-called metaverse. Apple dominated the last big platform shift to smartphones. Giant rivals like Meta had to play by Apple’s mobile rules. This time, Meta is building its own hardware and its Apple is catching up.
Why do countries change names?
The UN said last week it would call on Turkey by his favorite name: Trkiye. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched his country’s rebranding campaign last December during a wave of high inflation and economic hardship. The government of the country has long been called Trkiye.
But name changes are often more than a brand change. Renaming a place has as much to do with how the name is used internally as well as how it is perceived externally, whether because of politics, history or tourism.
Here are some other notable name changes:
Holland became the Netherlands in 2020; the country wanted people to know that it is bigger than two provinces.
Swaziland became Eswatini in 2018; the name change was prompted in part by a desire to break with colonialism.
The Czech Republic became Czechia in 2016; if the French Republic can be France, why can’t the Czech Republic understand?
The Legacy of Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Meta is a big shake-up for the social media giant. Sandberg will immediately focus on his foundation and his family, but his long-term goals are harder to map, and speculation around his next steps will inevitably be shaped by gendered expectations and judgments.
But, as Quartz members know from the latest Weekend Brief, its next chapter or chapters, whether in politics, business or philanthropy, will also be a data point for how the world now views corporations. technologies and the people who run them. Get the brief delivered to your inbox every week by signing up for a subscription today and get 40% off when you do.
Surprising discoveries
Tim Hortons followed its customers. The Canadian coffee and donut chain used his app to see when people visited competitors.
More than 200,000 parking tickets will be canceled in Seattle. US city parking police did not have the proper authority to ruin people’s days.
Giraffe necks may have evolved as a weapon. Munching on tall plants is a huge plus, but mammalian ancestors may have been able to gain too head kicking contest.
The zinc in shark teeth tells us a lot about megalodon. The extinct giant probably struggled outsmart the great whiteits main competitor at the top of the food chain.
A monthly inflation rate of 50% or more has its own name. Hyperinflation has happened more than 50 times in the history of the world. The latest episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast explains why we weren’t close to hyperinflation yet.
Listen on: Apple podcast | Spotify | Google | embroiderer
