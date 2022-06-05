Pakistan slams India for blasphemous remarks

Islamabad on Sunday criticized the leader of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“I condemn in the strongest terms Indian BJP leader’s hurtful comments about our beloved Prophet (PBUH),” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his official Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, BJP-led Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suspended his spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled another, both of whom had made derogatory comments against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that triggered a massive outcry from Muslim groups and countries.

“[I] have said it many times [that] India under Modi tramples religious freedoms and persecutes Muslims. The world should take notice and sternly rebuke India,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

“Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their lives for the love and respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH).

At least 40 people, including 20 police officers, were injured in the clashes after two groups clashed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday following a call for markets to close following the controversial remarks , according NDTV.

Nupur Sharma has also been named in several police cases in Maharashtra for her comment.

The BJP clarification came on a day when an outpouring of anger in Arab countries over the comment and a now-deleted tweet from another Indian ruling party spokesperson spread across social media with trending hashtags and calls for a boycott of Indian products.

FO denounces derogatory remarks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also condemned in the strongest terms the highly derogatory remarks recently made by two senior officials of India’s ruling party, the BJP. “These totally unacceptable words not only deeply hurt the feelings of the people of Pakistan, but also those of billions of Muslims around the world,” he said in a statement.

The BJP’s attempt at clarification and the belated and superficial disciplinary action against these people cannot ease the pain and anguish they have caused the Muslim world. Muslims residing in India are also outraged by the completely repugnant comments of the two BJP officials. The communal violence that followed in Kanpur and other parts of India bears witness to this.

Pakistan is also deeply concerned about the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred directed against Muslims in India. Muslims in India are systematically stigmatized, marginalized and subjected to a well-orchestrated attack by radical Hindu mobs with the full connivance and support of the security apparatus in various states of India. Sadly, India’s state apparatus has remained aloof from desperate pleas for help from local Muslim communities across the country.

The ongoing serious violations of minority rights in several BJP-ruled states; the anti-Muslim legislations of the Union Government of India and the continued incidents of violence against Muslims under frivolous pretexts by various “Hindu” groups with impunity, and often under the patronage of the state, highlight the growing trend of Islamophobia and extremism in India. The silence of the BJP senior leadership is further proof that these Hindu zealots have the tacit support of the state apparatus in carrying out their nefarious designs to marginalize and dehumanize minorities, especially Muslims.

Reprehensibly, it has become a norm in India to deprive Muslims of their right to live and freely practice their religion. It is deplorable that the BJP-RSS cohort, under the extremist “Hindutva” agenda, has maliciously denigrated and perpetrated senseless violence against Indian Muslims and their places of worship.

“Pakistan urges India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for the derogatory remarks and the attack on the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). India must also take immediate action to protect its minorities from human rights abuses, to ensure their safety, security and well-being, and to enable them to profess and practice their religion in peace,” the FO statement read.

Islamabad has once again called on the international community to take immediate notice of the gravely worsening situation of Islamophobia in India.

“India must be held responsible for suppressing the rights of minorities, especially Muslims, to practice their faith and religious beliefs. The international community must deter India from its reprehensible campaign of “saffronization” and ensure that Muslims are not victimized for holding religious beliefs different from those of the majority population. The world must step in to protect Muslims in India from impending genocide at the hands of Hindu fanatics inspired by Hindutva, emboldened by the BJP-RSS dispensation at the helm.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari censured BJP officials for “completely repugnant and derogatory remarks towards Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)”.

“Totally unacceptable; hurting the feelings of billions of Muslims around the world. It is time for the international community to put an end to Hindutva-inspired Islamophobia in India,” he said in a tweet from his official handle.

“BJP must avoid Hindutva ideology”

President Dr. Arif Alvi also condemned in the “strongest possible words” the hurtful comments of the Indian BJP leaders about the Holy Prophet (PBUH), saying that these derogatory and controversial remarks hurt the feelings of all Muslims around the world. .

This, he said, was a reflection of the growing trend of Islamophobia in India where Muslims lived in their millions.

The president said it was not enough to suspend and expel party officials, but that the BJP must avoid and denounce its extremist and fascist Hindu ideology.

“Allowing such Islamophobic speech to continue without sanction poses a grave danger to the protection of human rights and can lead to further prejudice and marginalization which will create a cycle of violence and hatred,” he said. he adds.

He called on the global community, the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take seriously the rise of Islamophobia and systematic religious persecution in India without impunity and take all necessary measures to end it. .

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan also denounced the “hateful attack” by a BJP spokesman against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“Modi’s government has deliberately followed a policy of provocation and hatred towards Muslims in India, including inciting vigilante violence against them,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

“This attack on our Holy Prophet PBUH is the most painful thing that can be done to Muslims who feel intense love and reverence for our Holy Prophet PBUH. The OIC must take strong action against Modi’s India because, unfortunately, so far India has been allowed to get away with its Islamophobic policies,” he added.