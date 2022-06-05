Woodward and Bernstein call Trump ‘the first seditious president’





Former President Donald Trump has overtaken Richard Nixon as the child star of corruption, according to Watergate detectives Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

The couple, famous for helping to expose the Watergate scandal in the Nixon administration nearly 50 years ago, were republished by The Washington Post on Sunday, days before the House committee on Investigating the Capitol riot is set to hold the first in a series of summer hearings, calling Trump a “seditious” first president.

While “the instruments of American democracy finally stopped Nixon in his tracks, forcing the only resignation of a president in American history”, Woodward and Bernstein write that Trump “did not only seek to destroy the electoral system by false allegations of electoral fraud and an unprecedented public hearing”. intimidation of state election officials, but he also attempted to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to his duly elected successor, for the first time in American history. »

CARL BERNSTEIN SAYS JAN. 6 THE COMMITTEE HAS EVIDENCE TO SHOW ‘REAL CONSPIRACY’

Trump, who denied responsibility for the Capitol riot, engaged in a “deception that exceeded even Nixon’s imagination,” they wrote, referring to the 45th president’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 elections.

Woodward and Bernstein draw a direct line between Trump’s actions and the violence on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, the day lawmakers gathered to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory, with former Vice President Mike Pence presiding and refusing to play with any offer to overturn the election result.

Veteran journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

“That day, spurred on by Trump’s rhetoric and evident endorsement, a mob descended on the Capitol and, in a stunning act of mob violence, burst through the doors and windows and ransacked the House chamber, where the electoral votes had to be counted. The mob then went after Pence to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens victory. Trump did nothing to hold them back,” they wrote.

Trump has therefore accomplished something that no other commander-in-chief in history has done since the founding of the nation, Woodward and Bernstein said.

“By legal definition, it is clearly seditious conduct, speech, or organizing that incites people to rebel against the governmental authority of the state. Thus, Trump became the first seditious president of our history,” they wrote.

Woodward, who remains deputy editor of the Washington Post, and Bernstein said what they wrote was published as a new foreword in the 50th anniversary edition of All The Presidents Men, a book about the Watergate scandal first published in 1974, months before Nixon resigned.

Some Trump allies have claimed responsibility for the rioters who swarmed the Capitol, disrupting election vote counts, spoiling a plan, dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep,” to enlist members of Congress and pressuring Pence to block certification of the 6 January and returning electoral votes in several battleground states where GOP-led legislatures may try to overturn the results due to concerns about fraud and irregularities. Lawmakers, along with Pence, met again that night and certified Biden’s victory.

The January 6 select committee promised to present “unreleased material” during a prime-time hearing on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The panel, which Trump decried as a political witch hunt, investigated whether the former president oversaw a criminal conspiracy, sources told The Guardian in a report released earlier this year. Woodward and Bernstein seem to agree that Trump is guilty of such a scheme.

“Carl and I, in our endless discussion, agree on, really, one thing,” Woodward said in a joint appearance with Bernstein on CNN host Brian Stelter’s Trusted Sources on Sunday. “There is an abundance of overwhelming evidence that this was a criminal conspiracy to subvert a lawful function of government. It’s in the law. It just says it’s a crime,” he said. he added, with an approving nod from Bernstein.

